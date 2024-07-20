Philadelphia Union Add Frankie Westfield to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC
July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today they have signed Union II defender Frankie Westfield to a short-term agreement, making the 18-year-old available for the club's match tonight against Nashville SC.
Per the 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 years or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Frankie Westfield to a short-term agreement on July 20, 2024.
Name: Frankie Westfield
Position: Defender
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 165
Born: December 9, 2005
Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Citizenship: United States
