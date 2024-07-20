Revolution and FC Dallas Play to 1-1 Draw

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (7-14-2; 23 pts.) played to a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas (8-11-6; 30 pts.) on Saturday night with 28,260 fans on hand at Gillette Stadium. Revolution Homegrown defender Peyton Miller, 16, earned his first MLS start at left back on Saturday, becoming the second-youngest player to start a regular season match in club history. Miller helped create New England's lone goal along with Bobby Wood, who forced an own goal in the 65th minute.

Miller nearly opened his scoring account twice in the opening 10 minutes. The Unionville, Conn. native fired a shot off a corner kick that was blocked in the fourth minute, before striking the outside of the post from a narrow angle moments later. Fellow defender Xavier Arreaga also had quality scoring chance in the first half, sending a header over the bar on two occasions.

Miller was vital in creating New England's goal 20 minutes into the second half. A lofted long ball from Mark-Anthony Kaye found the foot of Miller, who whipped in a cross towards Wood that was redirected into the net off FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari. Wood started for a second consecutive contest, logging the full 90 minutes and finishing with a team high-four shots.

FC Dallas equalized in second-half stoppage time, with captain Paul Arriola converting a penalty kick. With the result, New England moves to 3-2-1 in the last six home games.

The Revolution and MLS will pause the regular season as Leagues Cup 2024, the second edition of the summer tournament featuring all 47 clubs in MLS and LIGA MX, is set to kickoff next week. New England will open Group Stage play on Saturday, July 27, hosting LIGA MX side Mazatlán FC at Gillette Stadium. The 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch for free on the Apple TV app.

MATCH NOTES

Homegrown defender Peyton Miller made his first MLS start, three days after earning his league debut for the first team. At 16 years, 255 days old, he is the second youngest player to start a match for the club behind Diego Fagundez (16 years, 229 days).

Miller was one of three Revolution Homegrowns to feature in Saturday's match, joined in the starting lineup by Esmir Bajraktarevic and by second-half substitute Jack Panayotou.

Bajraktarevic finished the night with a team-high three key passes.

Bobby Wood logged a season high 90 minutes, playing a key part in creating the opening goal for New England. Wood finished the night with a team-high four shots.

Brandon Bye marked his 175th appearance for the club across all competitions with his third start of the season.

Xavier Arreaga registered two key passes and one shot in Saturday's match, his 14th start for New England since being traded to the club in April.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #23

MLS Matchday #28

New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas

July 20, 2024 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referee: Cory Richardson

Assistant Referee: Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Adam Kilpatrick

Video Asst. Referee: Younes Marrakchi

Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 80 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 28,260

Scoring Summary:

NE - Nkosi Tafari (Own Goal) 65'

DAL - Paul Arriola 3 (Penalty Kick) 90+5'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Matt Polster (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 20'

NE - Xavier Arreaga (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 30'

DAL - Peter Luccin (Yellow Card- Dissent) 33'

DAL - Sebastien Ibeagha (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 36'

DAL - Nkosi Tafari (Yellow Card- Tactical Foul) 49'

NE - Bobby Wood (Yellow Card- Dissent) 70'

NE - Aljaž Ivačič (Yellow Card- Dissent) 90'

NE - Henry Kessler (Yellow Card- Hard Foul) 90+4'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Peyton Miller (Nick Lima 82'), Henry Kessler, Xavier Arreaga, Brandon Bye; Mark-Anthony Kaye (Andrew Farrell 90+2'), Matt Polster ©; Tommy McNamara (Jonathan Mensah 82'), Ian Harkes (Jack Panayotou 90+9'), Esmir Bajraktarević; Bobby Wood

Substitutes Not Used: Earl Edwards Jr., Marcos Dias, Malcolm Fry, Dave Romney, Ryan Spaulding

FC Dallas: Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan (Dante Sealy 85'), Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Sam Junqua (Ema Twumasi 74'); Sebastian Lletget (Eugene Ansah 76'), Carl Sainte (Tarik Scott 74'), Katlego Ntsabeleng (Anthony Ramirez 90'); Paul Arriola ©, Logan Farrington, Bernard Kamungo

Substitutes Not Used: Antonio Carrera, Herbert Endeley, Omar Gonzalez, Amet Korca

