Forward Marcos Dias Available vs. FC Dallas on Short-Term Agreement
July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have signed Revolution II forward Marcos Dias to a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's Major League Soccer match between the Revolution and FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).
This marks the fourth Short-Term Agreement of the season for Dias, after the forward was elevated to the first team bench for each of the last three games. Per MLS rules, Dias has reached the maximum of four Short-Term Agreements this season, making him unavailable for future MLS matches.
Dias, 22, made his MLS debut on July 6 at Seattle Sounders FC, playing three minutes as a late substitute. Hailing from Formoso do Araguaia, Brazil, Dias has scored a program-high 20 goals for Revolution II, with five tallies and five assists in MLS NEXT Pro this season. Since joining New England's second team in 2022, Dias has totaled more than 4,200 minutes played with 58 appearances and 49 starts.
Per 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign forward Marcos Dias to a Short-Term Agreement on July 20, 2024.
REVOLUTION MEDIA CENTER: Photos, B-Roll and Additional Resources
#39 MARCOS DIAS
Pronunciation: MAR-cose DEE-ahs
Position: Forward
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 168
Hometown: Formoso do Araguaia, Brazil
Date of Birth: 11/30/2001 (22)
How Acquired: Signed to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract on Feb. 4, 2022.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2024
- Welcome, REDD: New York Red Bulls Debut New Mascot - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team Comes Away with Thrilling 2-2 Draw in Historic Inaugural Home Match at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Add Cavan Sullivan to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add Frankie Westfield to Roster Ahead of Match against Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union
- Forward Marcos Dias Available vs. FC Dallas on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- RAVE Foundation Raises More Than One Million Dollars at the Born in '74 Gala, Announcing a New Commitment to Build 26 Additional Soccer Mini-Fields Throughout Washington Ahead of FIFA World Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Western Conference Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, July 20 - LA Galaxy
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Recall Forward Ousseni Bouda from Loan with Monterey Bay FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Travel to New York Red Bulls Looking to Turn the Tides of Recent Results - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Forward Marcos Dias Available vs. FC Dallas on Short-Term Agreement
- Revolution Host FC Dallas on Saturday Night
- New England Revolution Foundation and Women of Color Entrepreneurs (WOCE) Team up for Pop-Up Market Before Match on July 20
- Revolution Downed by Union, 5-1
- Forward Marcos Dias Available at Philadelphia Union on Short-Term Agreement