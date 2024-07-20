LA Galaxy Play Host to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, July 20

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Playing the third of three matches in the span of seven days, the LA Galaxy play host to the Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Saturday July 20 (7:45 p.m. PT; Free on Apple TV, FS1).

LA Galaxy Against Portland Timbers

Saturday's match marks the 37th meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Portland Timbers, with LA leading the all-time series 14-13-9. Against Portland, LA holds a 13-11-9 record in league play and a 1-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In two meetings between the Galaxy and the Timbers during the 2023 campaign, the series was tied 0-0-2. In 17 all-time regular-season matches home matches played against Portland at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA holds a 9-3-5 record. Additionally, the Galaxy are unbeaten in their last four league matches (2-0-2) played at home against Portland, with the two teams playing to a 3-3 draw at Dignity Health Sports on Sept. 30, 2023. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last six regular-season matches played against the Timbers (3-0-3; 13 GF, 7 GA) dating back to July 30, 2021.

Unbeaten At Dignity Health Sports Park

In 11 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 8-0-3 (27 GF, 15 GA). In 11 matches played at DHSP during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has tallied seven goals and eight assists. Joseph Paintsil has totaled eight goal contributions (4 goals, 4 assists) in nine matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park this season, while Riqui Puig has four goals and five assists in nine matches played at the venue in 2024.

LA Galaxy Form

LA enters the match against Portland following a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 17. Through 25 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 13-5-7 record (47 GF, 35 GA; 46 points) and sit in first place in the Western Conference standings. The Galaxy rest in third place in the Supporters' Shield standings, four points behind first place Inter Miami CF (15-4-5, 54 GF, 38 GA; 50 points). In eight games played dating back to June 15, the LA holds a record of 6-2-0 (16 GF, 9 GA).

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 26

Saturday, July 20, 2024 | 7:45 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:55 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

FS1 Broadcast | Luis Omar Tapia (Play-By-Play); Tony Meola (Analyst)

MATCH INFO: LA vs. POR Game Notes | LA Galaxy Audio Pronunciation Guide | Watch for Free on Apple TV

