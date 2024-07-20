Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Western Conference Clash at Lumen Field
July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Following a 2-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday, Seattle Sounders FC hosts Western Conference rival LAFC on Saturday, July 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360).
Wednesday's win extended Seattle's MLS winning streak to five matches and the club is unbeaten in its last seven (6-0-1). The Rave Green are unbeaten in their last eight in all competitions (7-0-1) and have only lost two matches in their last 18 (11-2-5).
Sounders FC (10-7-7, 37 points) currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference while LAFC (13-5-5, 44 points) sits in second in the West. LAFC is currently coming off a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Wednesday at BMO Field.
Seattle and LAFC represent what has recently been two of the top teams in MLS, with both teams combining to represent the Western Conference in six out of the last eight MLS Cup Finals (three combined trophies).
Seattle Seahawks legend Kam Chancellor will be leading "Scarves Up" prior to kickoff of tonight's match. A four-time Pro Bowler, Chancellor spent all nine of his pro seasons in Seattle and helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII.
After the contest against LAFC, Sounders FC turns its attention to Leagues Cup 2024, with its first fixture of Group Play scheduled against Minnesota United FC on Friday, July 26 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, El Rey 1360 AM).
ALUMNI OF THE MATCH - WILL BRUIN
In honor of Seattle's 50th anniversary this year, the team is honoring a club alumni at every home match, with Saturday's match featuring forward Will Bruin.
Bruin joined Seattle via trade prior to the 2017 season after six seasons with Houston Dynamo FC. The St. Louis native immediately made an impact, scoring 11 goals in his first season with the club and helping Seattle reach the MLS Cup Final. He went on to score 32 goals in all competitions for the Rave Green, lifting both the 2019 MLS Cup and 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Prior to joining MLS, Bruin played collegiately for Indiana University, scoring 33 goals in 66 appearances from 2008-2010. He helped the Hoosiers win the 2010 Big Ten regular season championship and make the NCAA Tournament every year with the school. The forward was selected 11th overall in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft by Houston.
Following his time in Seattle, Bruin played one season with Austin FC before announcing his retirement.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Jake Zivin & Taylor Twellman
Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik & Diego Valeri
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC
Talent: Jackson Felts & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Anders Hirst, Brad Evans & Lamar Neagle
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC midfielder Albert Rusnák
|
Will Bruin with Sounders FC
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2024
- RAVE Foundation Raises More Than One Million Dollars at the Born in '74 Gala, Announcing a New Commitment to Build 26 Additional Soccer Mini-Fields Throughout Washington Ahead of FIFA World Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Western Conference Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, July 20 - LA Galaxy
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Austin FC - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Recall Forward Ousseni Bouda from Loan with Monterey Bay FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Travel to New York Red Bulls Looking to Turn the Tides of Recent Results - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- RAVE Foundation Raises More Than One Million Dollars at the Born in '74 Gala, Announcing a New Commitment to Build 26 Additional Soccer Mini-Fields Throughout Washington Ahead of FIFA World Cup
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Western Conference Clash at Lumen Field
- Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Appoint Hollywood Executive Courtney Carter to Chief Revenue Officer
- Sounders FC Continues Winning Ways with 2-0 Win Over St. Louis CITY SC
- Sounders FC Hosts St. Louis CITY SC Wednesday Night at Lumen Field