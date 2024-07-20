Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Philadelphia Union

July 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







CHESTER, PA - Nashville Soccer Club fell 3-0 to the Philadelphia Union Saturday night at Subaru Park in the team's final fixture before beginning Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage play July 31st at GEODIS Park in new Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's managerial debut for the Boys in Gold.

Mukhtar = All-Star: Nashville SC's leading scorer Hany Mukhtar will make his third-consecutive Major League Soccer All-Star game appearance on Wednesday, July 24th in Columbus, Ohio when MLS All-Stars take on Liga MX All-Stars at 7 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Maritime milestone: Nashville SC midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg, who returned to the club earlier this week after helping lead Canada to the third-place match in the Conmebol Copa América™ 2024, made his 100th regular season MLS appearance against the Union Saturday night.

Aníbal's return: Midfielder Aníbal Godoy returned to the pitch for the Boys in Gold as a substitute in the 62nd minute for the first time since suffering a lower body injury in early June while on international duty for Panama prior to the Conmebol Copa América™ 2024.

Next up: Nashville SC will begin Leagues Cup 2024 on Wednesday, July 31st at GEODIS Park when it hosts Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. in the Group Stage at 8 p.m. CT in new Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's managerial debut for the Boys in Gold. Tickets for the match are available here.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

o is 1W-4L-3D all-time vs. the Philadelphia Union

o is 38W-32L-37D vs. Eastern Conference opponents

o is 5W-10L-5D all-time in the month of July

o is 35W-39L-43D all-time on weekends

Tyler Boyd was placed on the Season-Ending Injury List after suffering a torn ACL July 17th versus Orlando City SC

Josh Bauer led all players with 93% passing accuracy (min. 40 passes)

AnÍbal Godoy made his first appearance since June 1st versus the New England Revolution when he subbed on at the 62nd minute

Hany Mukhtar

o is tied for the team lead with 22 MLS starts (also Jack Maher)

o will appear in his third-consecutive MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 24th at 7 p.m. CT in Columbus, Ohio

Alex Muyl

o leads the team with 25 MLS games played

o is one regular season appearance away from 250

Jacob Shaffelburg made his 100th regular season MLS appearance

Joey Skinner made his second career MLS appearance when he subbed on in the 90th minute

Walker Zimmerman and the U.S. Men's Soccer Team will begin Paris 2024 Olympics Group Stage play versus host nation France on Wednesday, July 24th at 2 p.m. CT

Box score:

Nashville SC (6W-11L-8D) at Philadelphia Union (6W-10L-9D)

July 20, 2024 - Subaru Park

Final score:

NSH: 0

PHI: 3

Scoring summary:

PHI: Daniel Gazdag (A: Leon Flach) 10'

PHI: Daniel Gazdag (A: Mikael Uhre) 39'

PHI: Daniel Gazdag (Unassisted) 89'

Discipline:

PHI: Damian Lowe (Caution) 2'

PHI: Mikael Uhre (Caution) 20'

NSH: Alex Muyl (Caution) 59'

PHI: Jack Elliott (Caution) 61'

NSH: Josh Bauer (Caution) 67'

NSH: AnÍbal Godoy (Caution) 76'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Shaq Moore, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington (Joey Skinner 90'), Brent Kallman; Hany Mukhtar (C), Jacob Shaffelburg (Teal Bunbury 71'), Alex Muyl (Dan Lovitz 71'), Tah Brian Anunga (AnÍbal Godoy 62'), Sean Davis (Amar Sejdić 90'); Forster Ajago

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Jack Maher, Isaiah Jones

PHI starters: Andre Blake (C); Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Damion Lowe (Jack Elliott 61'), Kai Wagner; Jose Martinez (Jeremy Rafanello 87'), Daniel Gazdag, Leon Flach (Jesus Bueno 75'), Quinn Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 75'); Mikael Uhre (Sam Adeniran 61'), Tai Baribo

Substitutes: Andrew Rick, Cavan Sullivan, Chris Donovan, Francis Westfield

Match officials:

Referee: Chris Penso

AR1: Ian McKay

AR2: Adam Garner

4TH: Guido Gonzales Jr.

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Tony Obas

Weather: 78 degrees, mostly cloudy

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.