Stars Emerge with 4-3 Win against Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, handed Wilkes-Barre/Scranton their third home loss of the season in a 4-3 win at Mohegan Sun Arena. The win came on the back of two tallies from Joel Kiviranta and a 26-save outing for Jake Oettinger. Texas has now won five of their last six games and is riding a six-game point streak.

The Stars controlled the pace of the game early in the first meeting ever with the Penguins. Riley Tufte would help get the Stars the opening goal, speeding down the right wing. His shot off goaltender Casey DeSmith while driving the net, bounced right to Michael Mersch who was trailing behind the play. The winger pounded the rebound home to give Texas the lead at the 7:15 mark.

About two minutes later the Penguins dumped the puck in off the end wall, which took an awkward bounce. Oettinger had trouble with the rolling effort and Andreas Martinsen was able to steal the puck and tuck it inside the post to level the score. Texas got the opportunity to respond on a 5-on-3 power play which came up short and the teams would skate to the intermission tied.

Texas carried the momentum into the middle frame, regaining the lead 1:42 into the period. Joseph Cecconi carried the puck up the right side all alone and put a pass right on the stick of Kiviranta who was waiting just outside the crease to tap it in. Kiviranta would find the scoresheet again ten minutes later in the period, skating up the left side and putting a shot top shelf just outside of the crease to give Texas a two-goal lead. However, the Penguins wasted no time gaining momentum of their own. A pair of goals from Andrew Agozzino on the power play and Pierre-Oliver Joseph that were less than a minute apart tied the game back up.

Into the third period, the Stars held a power play and at the tail end of the advantage, took the 4-3 lead, just 1:11 into the final period. Nicholas Caamano had DeSmith one on one after Jason Robertson tapped him the puck. Caamano sent a backhanded shot through the five-hole for his fourth goal in the last six games. Caamano's goal would prove to be the one that propelled the Stars to the victory.

Despite a late power play opportunity and a heavy rush from the Penguins late in the period, Oettinger stood tall. The Stars netminder made 14 saves in the third period alone, allowing Texas to hang on to get the win.

Texas came up empty on five power play opportunities while Wilkes Barre/Scranton converted once on their five chances. Oettinger came away with his second straight win and has stopped 65 shots in his last two outings. DeSmith suffered his first loss since Nov. 6, making 22 saves on 26 shots.

The Stars and Penguins face off again tomorrow night, Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:05 p.m. CT. Fans can tune into the game on AHLTV or listen live by going to TexasStars.com.

