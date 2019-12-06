Second-Period Barrage Sinks Checkers in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY - A flurry of goals late in the second period proved to be the Checkers' demise in Rochester, as they suffered a 4-0 loss at the hands of a red-hot Amerks squad.

Despite earning an early two-man advantage and taking nine of the game's first 10 shots, the Checkers found themselves trailing after Rochester's opening tally late in the first period. The visitors would push hard in the second for the equalizer, but things spiraled quickly late in the middle frame.

Rochester captain Kevin Porter tapped in a centering feed to extend the lead with just under five to go in the second, then Brady Vail tipped home a point shot less than two minutes later. The Amerks pounced on the staggering Checkers once more before the buzzer, with Eric Cornel converting a Charlotte turnover for Rochester's third goal in less than three minutes.

With that one-goal deficit quickly inflating to a 4-0 score, the Checkers couldn't find an answer offensively. They would finish the night with 25 shots, but Rochester netminder Jonas Johansson denied each of them to shut out the Checkers.

The Checkers have been shut out twice this season, both of which have come in the last three games ... Tonight's loss snapped a three-game road point streak for Charlotte ... The Checkers have now gone perfect on the penalty kill in 13 of their last 15 games and killed each of their last 14 times shorthanded ... Tonight was Charlotte's first ever regulation loss in Rochester ... Tonight was Cedric Lacroix's third straight game with at least five penalty minutes ... The Checkers are now 0-8-2 when allowing the first goal ... Rochester extended its point streak to 12 games ... The Checkers have scored 13 goals over their last seven games, 10 of which came in two wins ... Stelio Mattheos and Kerby Rychel missed the game due to injury ... Cavan Fitzgerald and Derek Sheppard were healthy extras

The Checkers wrap up their road trip with a rematch in Rochester tomorrow night.

