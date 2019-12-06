Second-Period Barrage Sinks Checkers in Rochester
December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - A flurry of goals late in the second period proved to be the Checkers' demise in Rochester, as they suffered a 4-0 loss at the hands of a red-hot Amerks squad.
Despite earning an early two-man advantage and taking nine of the game's first 10 shots, the Checkers found themselves trailing after Rochester's opening tally late in the first period. The visitors would push hard in the second for the equalizer, but things spiraled quickly late in the middle frame.
Rochester captain Kevin Porter tapped in a centering feed to extend the lead with just under five to go in the second, then Brady Vail tipped home a point shot less than two minutes later. The Amerks pounced on the staggering Checkers once more before the buzzer, with Eric Cornel converting a Charlotte turnover for Rochester's third goal in less than three minutes.
With that one-goal deficit quickly inflating to a 4-0 score, the Checkers couldn't find an answer offensively. They would finish the night with 25 shots, but Rochester netminder Jonas Johansson denied each of them to shut out the Checkers.
Notes
The Checkers have been shut out twice this season, both of which have come in the last three games ... Tonight's loss snapped a three-game road point streak for Charlotte ... The Checkers have now gone perfect on the penalty kill in 13 of their last 15 games and killed each of their last 14 times shorthanded ... Tonight was Charlotte's first ever regulation loss in Rochester ... Tonight was Cedric Lacroix's third straight game with at least five penalty minutes ... The Checkers are now 0-8-2 when allowing the first goal ... Rochester extended its point streak to 12 games ... The Checkers have scored 13 goals over their last seven games, 10 of which came in two wins ... Stelio Mattheos and Kerby Rychel missed the game due to injury ... Cavan Fitzgerald and Derek Sheppard were healthy extras
Up Next
The Checkers wrap up their road trip with a rematch in Rochester tomorrow night.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2019
- Welinski Scores in First Half of Home-And Home with Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lorito, Jobst and Aho all record multiple points in a wild win on Friday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Moose Deflect Chicago Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- P-Bruins Win Fifth Straight Game, Top Binghamton Devils, 6-2 - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Fall to Stars, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penalty Kill Shines in Bears 2-1 Win over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Fly Past Rocket, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Devils Lose 6-2 To Bruins - Binghamton Devils
- Stars Emerge with 4-3 Win against Penguins - Texas Stars
- Sens Taken Down by Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Pack Ends Skid with 5-2 Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Post Game Notes: Stars 4 at Penguins 3 - Texas Stars
- T-Birds' Strong Start Doesn't Hold up vs. Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters' 6-2 Victory Snaps Senators Win Streak - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Drop Wild Game in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Second-Period Barrage Sinks Checkers in Rochester - Charlotte Checkers
- Eric Tangradi Returns to Griffins on One-Year Deal - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Brennan Menell from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Greg Pateryn, Nico Sturm from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Moose Release Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- Confidence Key for Brannstrom in Belleville Return - Belleville Senators
- Defenseman Rob O'Gara Traded to Springfield - San Antonio Rampage
- T-Birds Acquire D Rob O'Gara from San Antonio Rampage - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rangers Assign Boo Nieves to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Monsters, December 6 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 6, 2019 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Red Wings Recall Zadina - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sound Tigers Travel to Snowy Utica, Syracuse this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Davidsson Recalled from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Florida Panthers Recall F Aleksi Saarela from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.