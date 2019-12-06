T-Birds' Strong Start Doesn't Hold up vs. Wolf Pack

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-12-0-0) could not maintain a good start and fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack (12-4-2-5) by the final score of 5-2 on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center.

The T-Birds and Wolf Pack each entered Friday's action as top-tier defenses in the AHL from a goals-against perspective, but the offenses were the stars in the first. The T-Birds broke a nine-game stretch of falling behind 1-0 and instead jumped to the lead when Henrik Borgstrom sneaked a right-circle wrister past star rookie netminder Igor Shesterkin at 3:54.

While Springfield got the early lead, their rivals showed resolve, and Danny O'Regan broke a five-game goal drought to tie the game, 1-1, at 9:38. After Sam Montembeault came out to stop a first chance on an odd-man rush against Vinni Lettieri, the rebound caromed right to O'Regan, who had an empty net.

Just 1:16 later, and armed with their second power play of the period, the T-Birds got their lead right back as Anthony Greco ended his 10-game goal drought as he used his world-class speed to turn the left wing corner on a Wolf Pack defender before tucking a forehander past Shesterkin's left skate to make it 2-1.

However, the Wolf Pack again had the pushback to tie the game, as Matt Beleskey blasted a one-time slap shot past Montembeault at 12:22 from the right-wing circle, off a backhand set-up by Hartford captain Steven Fogarty.

After going into the first intermission tied, 2-2, the Wolf Pack came out with a purpose in the second. Shesterkin made a marvelous save on an odd-man bid by Daniel Audette to keep the score tied, and on its first power play at the midpoint of the period, Hartford got another connection from O'Regan and Lettieri, with the latter one-timing a slapper through Montembeault at the left circle at 10:08 to give the Wolf Pack its first lead, 3-2.

3:05 later, the top line was at it again, as di Giuseppe left the puck for O'Regan in the left corner. The veteran center stepped out in front of the goal line and tucked a forehander under the crossbar to get his second goal and third point of the evening to extend the Hartford lead to 4-2 heading into the second intermission locker room.

Shesterkin's excellence continued into the third, and Patrick Newell gave his netminder some more insurance with the Wolf Pack's fifth goal of the night just 1:20 into the final period. The rookie goalie finished the night with 23 saves for his third win in three games against the Thunderbirds.

