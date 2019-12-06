P-Bruins Win Fifth Straight Game, Top Binghamton Devils, 6-2

December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Cooper Zech recorded four points, while Paul Carey and Joona Koppanen both scored two goals to lead the Providence Bruins to their fifth straight win, a 6-2 victory over the Binghamton Devils. Overall, 11 different skaters recorded at least one point for Providence, while Max Lagace made 21 saves in his 11th win of the season. 1st 2nd 3rd Final

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"It's always nice to win. It feels good. I thought we were a little sluggish early and they were a desperate group. They came at us pretty hard and we got some timely saves from Max. We found our footing after that and were able to capitalize on a couple goals that helped us.

"As the game went along, I thought we improved our play, which was encouraging. Hopefully we can continue to build on that tomorrow."

COOPER ZECH - ONE GOAL, THREE ASSISTS

"I felt good. I thought I played pretty well and got some bounces that I've been looking for all year. It was nice to get those off my back.

"Overall, I think we played pretty well. We definitely have better and will need our best to finish this weekend off strong. We have to show up, be ready and play the way we know how to play.

"We're coming together as a group and playing well. Things are feeling good and we're playing confident right now."

STATS

- With an assist tonight Jack Studnicka extended his point streak to seven games. He has six goals and five assists for 11 points during that span.

- Cooper Zech recorded the first multipoint game of his career tonight with a four-point performance (one goal and three assists).

- Joona Koppanen scored two goals tonight and has three goals and two assists for five points in his last four games.

- Brendan Gaunce and Robert Lantosi each recorded two assists in the victory.

- With two goals tonight, Paul Carey now leads the P-Bruins with 11 goals on the season.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will remain in Providence and take on the Utica Comets on Saturday, December 7 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.