Post Game Notes: Stars 4 at Penguins 3

Mohegan Sun Arena - Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PENGUINS 1 2 0 3

STARS 1 2 1 4

Shots PEN-PIM PP

PENGUINS 29 5-10:00 1/5

STARS 26 5-10:00 0/5

STARS : 8-13-1-2 (6-4-1-0 | HOME) (2-9-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (W) - 26 saves

PENGUINS: 13-7-2-1 (8-3-1-0 | HOME) (5-4-1-1 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Casey DeSmith (L) - 22 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Nick Caamano (TEX) Joel Kiviranta (TEX) Pierre-Olivier Joseph (WBS)

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Joel Kiviranta scored two goals in the night, his first multi-goal game in the AHL to put the Stars up by two goals in the second period.

- Michael Mersch earned three points (1-23) in the game, scoring the opening goal and adding a pair of assists.

- The Penguins rallied to tie the game twice against the Stars, scoring in the first and netting two goals in less than a minute in the third period.

- Nick Caamano scored the game winning goal in the third period, his ninth point (4-59) in the last six games.

- Jake Oettinger earned his second straight win, making 26 saves and has made 65 saves in his last two games.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6:05 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena

- Wednesday, Dec. 11 | 7:00 PM - vs. Manitoba Moose at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Friday, Dec. 13 | 7:00 PM - vs. Manitoba Moose at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Saturday, Dec. 14 | 7:00 PM - vs. Tucson Roadrunners at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

