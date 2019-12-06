Post Game Notes: Stars 4 at Penguins 3
December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Mohegan Sun Arena - Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
Photos | Video | Game Summary | Box Score
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PENGUINS 1 2 0 3
STARS 1 2 1 4
Shots PEN-PIM PP
PENGUINS 29 5-10:00 1/5
STARS 26 5-10:00 0/5
STARS : 8-13-1-2 (6-4-1-0 | HOME) (2-9-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Jake Oettinger (W) - 26 saves
PENGUINS: 13-7-2-1 (8-3-1-0 | HOME) (5-4-1-1 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Casey DeSmith (L) - 22 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Nick Caamano (TEX) Joel Kiviranta (TEX) Pierre-Olivier Joseph (WBS)
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Joel Kiviranta scored two goals in the night, his first multi-goal game in the AHL to put the Stars up by two goals in the second period.
- Michael Mersch earned three points (1-23) in the game, scoring the opening goal and adding a pair of assists.
- The Penguins rallied to tie the game twice against the Stars, scoring in the first and netting two goals in less than a minute in the third period.
- Nick Caamano scored the game winning goal in the third period, his ninth point (4-59) in the last six games.
- Jake Oettinger earned his second straight win, making 26 saves and has made 65 saves in his last two games.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6:05 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena
- Wednesday, Dec. 11 | 7:00 PM - vs. Manitoba Moose at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Friday, Dec. 13 | 7:00 PM - vs. Manitoba Moose at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Saturday, Dec. 14 | 7:00 PM - vs. Tucson Roadrunners at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
