Monsters' 6-2 Victory Snaps Senators Win Streak
December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 6-2 on Friday night at CAA Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 12-10-1-1 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings with 26 points.
The Monsters struck first at 7:17 of the opening frame when Stefan Matteau scored with Doyle Somerby and Anton Karlsson earning the assists. Cleveland doubled the lead courtesy of a tally from Nathan Gerbe and helpers from Kevin Stenlund and Adam Clendening at 10:48 to bring the 2-0 score into the first intermission.
Belleville scored the lone goal of the second period after Rudolfs Balcers converted on a man-advantage opportunity at 14:02 bringing the score to 2-1 heading into the final frame.
Cleveland scored four goals in the third period beginning with Justin Scott's tally at 3:39 assisted by Jakob Lilja and Dillon Simpson. Simpson scored a power-play goal at 6:48 with Gabriel Carlsson and Lilja picking up the helpers followed by Michael Prapavessis's first goal of the season assisted by Scott at 7:27. Carlsson also scored his first goal of the season during a power-play opportunity at 9:52 with Lilja and Simpson picking up the assists. The Senators brought the final score to 6-2 after Cole Cassels' tally with one minute left in the game.
Veini Vehvilainen made 17 saves for the win while Belleville's Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 pucks in the loss.
The Monsters meet the Belleville Senators again Saturday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 0 4 - - 6
BEL 0 1 1 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 2/6 6/7 14 min / 7 inf
BEL 19 1/7 4/6 12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen W 17 2 5-6-0
BEL Gustavsson L 20 6 6-3-1
Cleveland Record: 12-10-1-1, 7th North Division
Belleville Record: 13-9-1-0, 5th North Division
