Eric Tangradi Returns to Griffins on One-Year Deal
December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed forward Eric Tangradi to a one-year contract.
ï»¿ï»¿Tangradi, 30, recorded nine points (5-4-9) and 24 penalty minutes in 22 games for Astana Barys of the Kontinental Hockey League this season.
ï»¿ï»¿A 6-foot-4, 230-pound winger, Tangradi logged 200 regular season games with the Griffins from 2015-18 and ranks among the club's all-time leaders with 164 points (9th), 76 goals (6th), 21 power play goals (10th) and 14 game-winning goals (4th). He led Grand Rapids in goals during two of his three seasons, posting 28 in 2015-16 and 31 - which tied for fourth in the AHL - in 2017-18. Tangradi set a franchise record for most assists in a single postseason with 17 while helping Grand Rapids win its second Calder Cup in 2017. His 22 playoff assists are third in the team's record book while his 28 points tie for eighth in 30 appearances.
ï»¿ï»¿Drafted in the second round, 42nd overall, in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by Anaheim, Tangradi has played in 150 career NHL games between Pittsburgh (2009-13), Winnipeg (2012-14), Montreal (2014-15), Detroit (2015-16) and New Jersey (2018-19), accounting for 16 points (5-11-16) and 86 PIM. He became the 153rd Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his Red Wings debut on Jan. 25, 2016 at the New York Islanders. Tangradi shows one assist in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with Pittsburgh.
ï»¿ï»¿A native of Philadelphia, Tangradi has amassed 340 points (160-180-340), a plus-39 rating and 489 PIM in 467 regular season AHL contests since 2009-10 between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2009-13), Hamilton (2014-15), Grand Rapids (2015-18) and Binghamton (2018-19). In 44 Calder Cup Playoff contests, he shows 39 points (11-28-39), a plus-16 rating and 40 PIM.
ï»¿ï»¿The Griffins (9-13-1-1) host Rockford today at 7 p.m. before embarking on a season-high six-game road trip.
ï»¿Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Eric Tangradi
(Sam Iannamico/Griffins)
