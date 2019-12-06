Sens Taken Down by Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters opened a back-to-back with the Belleville Senators with a 6-1 win at CAA Arena.

The Sens' Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves while Rudolfs Balcers and Cole Cassels scored. Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen turned away 17 shots as Stefan Matteau, Nathan Gerbe, Justin Scott, Dillon Simpson, Michael Prapavessis and Gabriel Carlsson had goals.

After Gustavsson had two left pad point blank saves to deny Ryan MacInnis and Calvin Thurkauf, Cleveland finally opened the scoring at 7:17 through Matteau's sixth of the year as he snuck in close to score on a one-timer for a 1-0 lead.

It was 2-0 with 9:12 left in the period as Kevin Stenlund drove the net to draw the initial shot and Gerbe was on hand to bang in his sixth of the season.

Belleville scored the lone goal of the second through Balcers who pushed his point streak to nine games as he redirected Drake Batherson's shot at 14:02 on the power play. Erik Brannstrom, making his season debut for Belleville after his reassignment by Ottawa, had the secondary assist.

The Monsters restored its two goal lead 3:39 into the third as one second after killing a penalty, Scott scored on a wrister from the right faceoff circle for his fourth of the campaign before Simpson made it 4-1 with 13:12 to play after he used a Jakob Lilja screen to beat Gustavsson.

Prapavessis made it 5-1 39 seconds later on a low wrister from the blue line before Carlsson scored on the power play on a wrister past traffic at 9:52.

Cassels got Belleville's second goal of the night at 19:00 as he squeezed the puck in that needed a review to confirm the goal.

Belleville and Cleveland will go at it again Saturday night as part of the Sens' Teddy Bear Toss game that is also doubling as the team's first responders appreciation night. Tickets are available.

