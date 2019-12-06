Red Wings Recall Zadina

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Filip Zadina from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

ï»¿ï»¿Zadina, 20, ranks among the Griffins' leaders this season with 13 points (3rd), seven goals (3rd), six assists (T7th) and four power play goals (2nd) in 20 games. The 6-foot, 188-pound winger made his NHL season debut on Nov. 24 and has chipped in two assists while averaging 13:55 of ice time in five appearances for Detroit.

ï»¿ï»¿Since becoming the 176th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings on Feb. 24, 2019 vs. San Jose, Zadina has posted five points (1-4-5) in 14 career games.

ï»¿ï»¿The sixth overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit, Zadina has logged 79 games with the Griffins since turning pro last season, accounting for 48 points (23-25-48) and 26 PIM. In five Calder Cup Playoff games, Zadina shows three points (2-1-3).

ï»¿ï»¿During the 2017-18 season, his first in North America, Zadina skated in 57 games for the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL and was selected the Mike Bossy Trophy winner as the league's best professional prospect in addition to garnering spots on both the QMJHL First All-Star Team and the All-Rookie Team after tying for seventh overall with 82 points (44-38-82).

ï»¿ï»¿A native of Pardubice, Czech Republic, he has represented his country on multiple occasions, including the last two World Junior Championships. He combined for nine points (7-2-9) in 12 games during the two tournaments and was named to the 2018 WJC All-Star Team.

ï»¿ï»¿The Griffins (9-13-1-1) host Rockford at 7 p.m. before embarking on a season-high six-game road trip.

