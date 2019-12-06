Devils Lose 6-2 To Bruins

December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils vs. the Providence Bruins

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils vs. the Providence Bruins(Binghamton Devils)

PROVIDENCE - The Providence Bruins scored on their first two shots of the game and cruised to a 6-2 victory on Friday night over the Binghamton Devils inside Dunkin' Donuts Center.

The Bruins scored on their first two shots of the game to take a 2-0 lead in the opening period. After the Devils were denied on several great chances early on, Paul Carey blasted a slap shot over the shoulder of Cory Schneider for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Carey's 10th of the year from Jack Studnicka and Ryan Fitzgerald and came just 3:51 into the game.

Cooper Zech put in his first of the year to give Providence a 2-0 lead at 11:16 of the first period. Zech played a shot through a screen in front of Schneider with helpers from Brendan Gaunce and Ryan Lantosi.

Binghamton answered back late in the first period as Michael McLeod fired in his fourth of the year. Chris Conner stopped on the goal line and fed McLeod trailing and play and his shot beat Max Legace to get the Devils back within one with 2:25 left in the first period. Assists were credited to Conner and Josh Jacobs and the Devils trailed 2-1 after one period despite outshooting the Bruins, 13-6.

Jonne Koppanen scored his first goal on the night just 3:21 into the second period as he deflected in a Urho Vaakanainen shot at the hash marks for a 3-1 lead.

Providence added two power-play goals to take a 5-1 lead into the second intermission. On a five-on-three power play, Peter Cehlarik ripped in a one timer from the right-wing circle for his seventh of the year at 12:32. Assists were given to Jakub Lauko and Lantosi to take a three-goal advantage.

Koppanen scored his second of the period and sixth of the season just one minute later still on the power play to put the Bruins up by four. From the left-wing circle, Koppanen lifted the puck up and over the shoulder of Schneider for a 5-1 lead at the 13:32 mark. Providence took the four-goal lead into the third period.

Gilles Senn replaced Schneider in net to start the third period and the Bruins added to their lead at the 3:32 mark. Carey put home his second of the night and 11th of the year on a wrist shot with assists from Gaunce and Zech to give the Bruins a 6-1 lead.

Conner scored on the power play for Binghamton to pull the Devils back within four at 8:26 of the third. Assists on the power-play goal were credited to Brett Seney and Ben Street. That score held up as the Devils fell 6-2. Schneider stopped 11 of 16 and Senn denied six of seven in the loss.

The Devils are back home next Saturday, December 14 for Teddy Bear Toss against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. Get a ticket and bring teddy bears to throw on the ice when the Devils score their first goal. Also, live music from 6-7 p.m. on the concourse with $5 24-ounce draft beer and $6 oil cans between section 19 and 20. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.