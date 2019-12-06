Devils Lose 6-2 To Bruins
December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
PROVIDENCE - The Providence Bruins scored on their first two shots of the game and cruised to a 6-2 victory on Friday night over the Binghamton Devils inside Dunkin' Donuts Center.
The Bruins scored on their first two shots of the game to take a 2-0 lead in the opening period. After the Devils were denied on several great chances early on, Paul Carey blasted a slap shot over the shoulder of Cory Schneider for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Carey's 10th of the year from Jack Studnicka and Ryan Fitzgerald and came just 3:51 into the game.
Cooper Zech put in his first of the year to give Providence a 2-0 lead at 11:16 of the first period. Zech played a shot through a screen in front of Schneider with helpers from Brendan Gaunce and Ryan Lantosi.
Binghamton answered back late in the first period as Michael McLeod fired in his fourth of the year. Chris Conner stopped on the goal line and fed McLeod trailing and play and his shot beat Max Legace to get the Devils back within one with 2:25 left in the first period. Assists were credited to Conner and Josh Jacobs and the Devils trailed 2-1 after one period despite outshooting the Bruins, 13-6.
Jonne Koppanen scored his first goal on the night just 3:21 into the second period as he deflected in a Urho Vaakanainen shot at the hash marks for a 3-1 lead.
Providence added two power-play goals to take a 5-1 lead into the second intermission. On a five-on-three power play, Peter Cehlarik ripped in a one timer from the right-wing circle for his seventh of the year at 12:32. Assists were given to Jakub Lauko and Lantosi to take a three-goal advantage.
Koppanen scored his second of the period and sixth of the season just one minute later still on the power play to put the Bruins up by four. From the left-wing circle, Koppanen lifted the puck up and over the shoulder of Schneider for a 5-1 lead at the 13:32 mark. Providence took the four-goal lead into the third period.
Gilles Senn replaced Schneider in net to start the third period and the Bruins added to their lead at the 3:32 mark. Carey put home his second of the night and 11th of the year on a wrist shot with assists from Gaunce and Zech to give the Bruins a 6-1 lead.
Conner scored on the power play for Binghamton to pull the Devils back within four at 8:26 of the third. Assists on the power-play goal were credited to Brett Seney and Ben Street. That score held up as the Devils fell 6-2. Schneider stopped 11 of 16 and Senn denied six of seven in the loss.
The Devils are back home next Saturday, December 14 for Teddy Bear Toss against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. Get a ticket and bring teddy bears to throw on the ice when the Devils score their first goal. Also, live music from 6-7 p.m. on the concourse with $5 24-ounce draft beer and $6 oil cans between section 19 and 20. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils vs. the Providence Bruins
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2019
- Welinski Scores in First Half of Home-And Home with Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lorito, Jobst and Aho all record multiple points in a wild win on Friday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Moose Deflect Chicago Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- P-Bruins Win Fifth Straight Game, Top Binghamton Devils, 6-2 - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Fall to Stars, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penalty Kill Shines in Bears 2-1 Win over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Fly Past Rocket, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Devils Lose 6-2 To Bruins - Binghamton Devils
- Stars Emerge with 4-3 Win against Penguins - Texas Stars
- Sens Taken Down by Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Pack Ends Skid with 5-2 Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Post Game Notes: Stars 4 at Penguins 3 - Texas Stars
- T-Birds' Strong Start Doesn't Hold up vs. Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters' 6-2 Victory Snaps Senators Win Streak - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Drop Wild Game in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Second-Period Barrage Sinks Checkers in Rochester - Charlotte Checkers
- Eric Tangradi Returns to Griffins on One-Year Deal - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Brennan Menell from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Greg Pateryn, Nico Sturm from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Moose Release Forward Nathan Todd - Manitoba Moose
- Confidence Key for Brannstrom in Belleville Return - Belleville Senators
- Defenseman Rob O'Gara Traded to Springfield - San Antonio Rampage
- T-Birds Acquire D Rob O'Gara from San Antonio Rampage - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rangers Assign Boo Nieves to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Monsters, December 6 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, December 6, 2019 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Red Wings Recall Zadina - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sound Tigers Travel to Snowy Utica, Syracuse this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Davidsson Recalled from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Florida Panthers Recall F Aleksi Saarela from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.