Comets Drop Wild Game in Shootout
December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - It was a wild back and forth affair, but the Comets would fall 5-4 in a shootout at the hands of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Guillaume Brisebois, Jonah Gadjovich, Justin Bailey, and Reid Boucher were the goal scorers for Utica. Zane McIntyre made 33 saves in the loss.
Brisebois got the scoring started with four minutes to go in the opening frame with a seeing eye shot from the point off a faceoff. Carter Camper had the assist. Bridgeport answered 2:28 later with a goal from Matt Lorito after a turnover in the Comets defensive zone.
Nick Schilkey gave Bridgeport their first lead of the night at the 2:52 mark of the second period, beating McIntyre with a wrister from the left circle. Gadjovich tied things up again three minutes later with a howitzer from the right circle on the power play. Olli Juolevi and Francis Perron picked up the helpers. Grant Hutton put the Sound Tigers back on top at the 12:15 mark of the middle frame after the Comets were hemmed in their own zone for an extended period of time. The scoring continued when Bailey tied the game with 52 seconds remaining in the second, using a burst of speed to get a step on a defender then firing a wrister past Bridgeport goalie Jared Coreau. Camper and Kole Lind registered the assists on the goal.
Kieffer Bellows put Bridgeport ahead 4-3 6:53 into the third, but Boucher answered right back 52 with a one-timer from the slot. Sven Baertschi picked up the assist. Neither team found the net in the final 12 minutes and the game would head to overtime.
Despite chances on both ends, no one could find a winner and the game would go to a shootout.
Oliver Wahlstrom scored the lone goal in the shootout to give Bridgeport the win.
The Comets go right back at it tomorrow night against the Providence Bruins. Puck drop at the Dunkin Donuts Center is at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.
