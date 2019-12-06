Iowa Falls to Milwaukee 7-1

MILWAUKEE, WIS. - Iowa Wild (12-8-2-2; 28 pts.) fell to the Milwaukee Admirals (18-4-1-2; 39 pts.) by a score of 7-1 Friday evening.

Milwaukee scored just 2:58 into the first period, marking the 17th time this season the Wild have allowed the first goal of the contest. With the Admirals on the power play, forward Colin Blackwell shuttled a pass to defenseman Alexandre Carrier at the point, who one-timed a shot past the blocker of Mat Robson (14 saves) for his fourth tally of the season.

The Admirals made it a 2-0 game when forward Eeli Tolvanen netted his sixth goal of the season at 8:51 in the opening period. As the late man coming into the zone, forward Frederic Allard received a pass from Blackwell and immediately sent it back to Tolvanen crashing the far post. Tolvanen one-timed the feed past the sliding Robson for the score.

Iowa cut into the Admirals lead with a power-play goal at 10:28 in the first period. Forward Sam Anas threaded a cross-ice pass to forward Luke Johnson at the left circle, who immediately threw the puck on net. Goaltender Connor Ingram (27 saves) made the stop but forward Gabriel Dumont corralled the rebound in front and knocked it home for his eighth of the season, bringing the game to 2-1. With Johnson's assist, he extended his point streak to four games.

At the end of the first period, Iowa trailed 2-1 while Milwaukee led in shots 11-10.

Milwaukee scored three goals in the first nine minutes of the period to extend the team's lead from 2-1 to 5-1. Forward Laurent Dauphin opened the scoring barrage by capitalizing on a 2-on-1 for a shorthanded tally, Milwaukee's fourth of the year, just 19 seconds into the period.

The Admirals then scored two more goals in a 27-second span as forward Mathieu Olivier scored his third of the year at 8:32 in the second period and forward Tanner Jeannot tallied his fourth of the year at 8:59. Following the Admirals' fifth goal of the contest, the Wild pulled Robson and replaced him with goaltender Dereck Baribeau (11 saves).

Tolvanen capped off the period with his second of the contest and the team's fourth of the frame as he gave the Admirals a 6-1 lead at 10:58 in the second period. Defenseman Jarred Tinordi took a shot from the point that Tolvanen tipped between Baribeau's legs for the score.

Heading into the third period, Milwaukee led 6-1 and had a 23-20 shot advantage.

The Admirals made it five straight goals as forward Cole Schneider scored his seventh of the year at 8:28 in the third period. Standing in the slot, Schneider cradled a pass from Blackwell from down low and snapped it past Baribeau for a 5-on-3 tally, giving the home side a 7-1 lead.

At the final whistle, the Admirals skated away with a 7-1 victory while outshooting the Wild 32-28. The contest was the most lopsided loss for the Wild since a 6-0 defeat to Grand Rapids on Jan. 29, 2015.

Iowa finished the contest 1-for-7 on the power play and 7-for-9 on the penalty kill. The two teams combined for 108 penalty minutes, including 48 in the first period and 50 in the third.

The Wild will return home to Wells Fargo Arena for a contest against the Tucson Roadrunners Saturday. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

