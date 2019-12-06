Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Monsters, December 6

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will put its five-game win streak on the line tonight when they face a North Division foe in the Cleveland Monsters.

The Senators (13-8-1-0) win streak hit five after a 3-1 win in Hershey last Saturday. The Sens sit tied for fourth in the North Division with Utica as both teams have identical records.

Cleveland (11-10-1-0) fell to Laval 3-2 Wednesday night to stay in a tie for sixth place in the division, three points behind Belleville. They enter tonight on a three-game losing streak.

Roster notes

The Sens lost Jonathan Davidsson to Ottawa earlier today while Belleville recalled Francois Beauchemin from Brampton. The Sens got Erik Brannstrom, Filip Chlapik and Marcus Hogberg back earlier in the week.

Vitaly Abramov, Hubert Labrie, Stu Percy and Andrew Sturtz are out injured for the Senators.

Previous history

The Sens and Monsters met for the first time last season, going head-to-head eight times. The Sens are 3-4-0-1 all-time against Cleveland.

Who to watch

All eyes will be on Erik Brannstrom tonight as he makes his season debut for Belleville after being reassigned by Ottawa earlier in the week. The Swede had four assists in nine games with the Sens last season.

Nathan Gerbe has 19 points (five goals) in 23 games this season with Cleveland to lead the team in scoring. His 23 points are a tie for ninth in league scoring.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

