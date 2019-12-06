Rangers Assign Boo Nieves to Hartford
December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has assigned Boo Nieves to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Nieves skated in four games with the Rangers after he was recalled on Nov. 24, and he posted a plus-two rating. In addition, he won 14 of 19 faceoffs he took in his four contests with the Blueshirts after being recalled. Nieves has skated in 76 career NHL games with the Rangers, registering five goals and 14 assists for 19 points.
The 6-3, 214-pounder skated in 20 games with the Wolf Pack this season prior to being recalled by the Rangers, registering one goal and seven assists for eight points, along with 10 penalty minutes. At the time he was recalled, Nieves ranked fourth on Hartford in assists in 2019-20, and he tallied six assists/points in his last 14 contests with the Wolf Pack prior to being recalled.
