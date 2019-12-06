Florida Panthers Recall F Aleksi Saarela from T-Birds

December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled forward Aleksi Saarela from Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Saarela, 22, has appeared in 17 games with Springfield this season, recording 10 points (4-6-10). The 5-foot-10, 200-pound native of Helsinki, Finland, also played in five games for the Rockford Ice Hogs (AHL), posting one assist (0-1-1).

In 2018-19, Saarela produced 54 points and a team-leading 30 goals for the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) over 69 regular season games. He won the 2019 Calder Cup with Charlotte, notching 15 points (7-8-15) over 17 postseason games.

Florida acquired Saarela from the Chicago Blackhawks on October 22, 2019, in exchange for defenseman Ian McCoshen. He was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Thunderbirds continue a six-game homestand on Friday and Saturday nights against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Laval Rocket respectively.

Saturday is the 4th Annual Teddy Bear Pools & Spas Teddy Bear Toss game.

For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

