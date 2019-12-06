Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Brennan Menell from Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Brennan Menell from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Menell, 22, has tallied 19 points (2g, 17a), 32 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-2 rating in 23 games with Iowa this season, including eight points (1g, 7a) in his last seven games. He leads AHL defensemen in assists, ranks second in scoring and T-2nd in PPA (9) and shots on goal (65). The 6-foot, 175-pound native of Woodbury, Minn., leads Iowa in assists, PPA and PIM, ranks T-1st in scoring and T-2nd in plus/minus rating and shots on goal. Menell recorded 44 points (2g, 42a) in 70 games with Iowa last season setting a franchise record for most points by a defenseman in a season. He ranked second amongst AHL defensemen in assists and T-12th in scoring. Menell has collected 88 points (12g, 76a), 71 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 165 career AHL games with Iowa.

He was signed by Minnesota as a free agent on Sept. 26, 2017, and has not appeared in an NHL game. Menell will wear sweater No. 61 with the Wild.

