T-Birds Acquire D Rob O'Gara from San Antonio Rampage

December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Friday that they have acquired defenseman Rob O'Gara from the San Antonio Rampage in exchange for future considerations.

The Thunderbirds continue a six-game homestand on Friday and Saturday nights against the Hartford Wolf Pack and Laval Rocket respectively.

O'Gara, 26, is in his fourth pro season, having played previously with the Rampage, Hartford Wolf Pack, and Providnece Bruins. In 159 AHL games, he has posted 10 goals and 23 assists, 120 penalty minutes, and a +17 rating.

O'Gara has skated in 33 career NHL games with Boston and the New York Rangers, posting three assists.

A native of Nesconset, N.Y., O'Gara is originally a 5th round NHL Draft selection (151st overall) of the Bruins in 2011 out of Yale University, where he won a National Championship as a freshman in 2012-13.

Saturday is the 4th Annual Teddy Bear Pools & Spas Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans in attendance are encouraged to bring multiple new stuffed animals, which will be thrown on the ice when the Thunderbirds score their first goal of the evening. More information on Teddy Bear Toss night is available at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

