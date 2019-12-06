Davidsson Recalled from Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Jonathan Davidsson from the Belleville Senators.

Davidsson has played twice for Ottawa this season, collecting an assist.

In his rookie season, the Swedish forward has suited up 11 times for Belleville scoring twice and adding two assists.

In a corresponding move, the Sens recalled forward Francois Beauchemin from Brampton. He has an assist in five games with Belleville this season.

Belleville is back in action Friday night when they host Cleveland. Tickets are available.

