Admirals Get Back on Winning Track

December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Maybe it was all of their dads in attendance for the team's second annual Dad's Trip. Maybe it was a reaction to their first loss in over a month earlier in the week. Maybe it was a combination of the two.

Whatever the motivation the Admirals looked sharp in a dominating 7-1 win over the Iowa Wild on Friday night at Panther Arena. Colin Blackwell dished out four assists in the game to pace the Admirals offense, while Eeli Tolvanen (2g-1a), Mathieu Olivier (1g-2a) and Jarred Tinordi (3a) all posted three-point nights for Milwaukee.

The Ads have now won 14 of their past 15 games and six in a row at Panther Arena.

Alex Carrier got the scoring going for the Admirals with a power-play tally just 2:58 into the first period. Blackwell set Carrier up for one-timer from just inside the blueline and he let fly a bomb that made it through traffic and past Iowa goalie Mat Robson for his fourth goal of the season.

Tolvanen would push the Ads lead to two when he finished a pretty passing play with just over 11 minutes to play in the opening frame. Colin Blackwell sent a pass from the far boards to Freddy Allard in the slot, and Allard one-touched a pass to a streaking Tolvanen, who had a wide open net for his first of the night.

The second period would prove to be the most fruitful for Milwaukee as they scored four times, including 19 seconds into the frame courtesy of a shorthanded goal by Laurent Dauphin.

Tanner Jeannot and Olivier followed Dauphin's tally with goals just 27 seconds apart to make it 5-1 and Tolvanen deflected a shot from Tinordi with nine minutes left in the second and it was a five-goal lead for the Admirals.

Cole Schneider finished the scoring for Milwaukee with a power-play tally at 8:28 of the third period, his seventh goal of the season.

Connor Ingram picked up the win in net for Milwaukee, his eighth straight victory, stopping 27 of the 28 shots he saw.

The Admirals get right back at it tomorrow night as they travel to the Rockford for the first time this season to take on the IceHogs at 6 pm. Milwaukee's next home game will Friday, December 13th against the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.