Defenseman Rob O'Gara Traded to Springfield

December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





TORONTO, ONT - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced on Friday that the Rampage have traded defenseman Rob O'Gara to the Springfield Thunderbirds for future considerations.

O'Gara, 26, appeared in five games for the Rampage this season, totaling six penalty minutes. The Nesconset, NY native and fourth year pro has appeared in 159 career AHL games with the Rampage, Hartford Wolf Pack, and Providence Bruins, totaling 10 goals and 33 points. O'Gara has also played in 33 career NHL games with the Boston Bruins and NY Rangers.

The Rampage face the Toronto Marlies on Saturday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum, with puck-drop scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.

