Moose Release Forward Nathan Todd
December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released forward Nathan Todd from his professional tryout.
Todd, 24, scored one goal in 11 games for the Moose this season. The Kemptville, Ont. product posted 10 points (4G, 6A) in seven games with the ECHL's Brampton Beast to start the 2019-20 campaign. Todd enjoyed a breakout season in 2018-19, racking up 60 points (30G, 30A) in 71 games with Brampton. He has 89 points (42G, 47A) in 124 career ECHL games.
The Moose return home to take on the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Nathan Todd
Centre
Born Dec. 2, 1995 -- Kemptville, Ont.
Height 6.01 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots R
