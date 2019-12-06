Moose Release Forward Nathan Todd

December 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has released forward Nathan Todd from his professional tryout.

Todd, 24, scored one goal in 11 games for the Moose this season. The Kemptville, Ont. product posted 10 points (4G, 6A) in seven games with the ECHL's Brampton Beast to start the 2019-20 campaign. Todd enjoyed a breakout season in 2018-19, racking up 60 points (30G, 30A) in 71 games with Brampton. He has 89 points (42G, 47A) in 124 career ECHL games.

The Moose return home to take on the Chicago Wolves on Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Nathan Todd

Centre

Born Dec. 2, 1995 -- Kemptville, Ont.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots R

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.