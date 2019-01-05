Sorenson Nets Hat Trick as K-Wings Fall 8-5

Cincinnati, OH. - The K-Wings scored each of the last three goals on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough to dig out of an early hole as they fell 8-5 to the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Tanner Sorenson recorded his first professional hat trick in the defeat, extending his career-high point streak to seven-games. Reid Gardiner extended his league high point-streak to 14-games with a goal in the loss. Chris Collins notched his fifth straight multi-point game as well.

Cincinnati scored each of the first four goals getting two from both Jesse Schultz and Nate Mitton claiming a 4-0 lead heading into the final stages of the opening frame. Late in the period Tanner Sorenson netted his first of the night from Chris Collins, cutting the lead to 4-1 after the first.

Early in the second the K-Wing power play got on the board, cutting the lead to two. Reid Gardiner netted his 16th goal of the season, extending his league high-point streak to 14-games. After Gardiner's tally the Cyclones answered back with four consecutive goals swelling the lead to 8-2 late in the second period. With less than two minutes to go in the period Chris Collins intercepted a pass and stepped in from the blue line, putting a shot past Jonas Johansson to clip the lead to 8-3 after two.

In the third period Tanner Sorenson rounded out a hat trick scoring his sixth and seventh goals of the season, pulling the K-Wings within three. That would be as close as Kalamazoo got however, as the K-Wings fell 8-5.

Storm Phaneuf, making his K-Wing debut, stopped 18 of 26 shots in the loss, while Johansson stopped 14 of 19.

The K-Wings are back in action on Friday night as they host the Brampton Beast for the first home game of 2019.

