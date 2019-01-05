Sorenson Nets Hat Trick as K-Wings Fall 8-5
January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Cincinnati, OH. - The K-Wings scored each of the last three goals on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough to dig out of an early hole as they fell 8-5 to the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Tanner Sorenson recorded his first professional hat trick in the defeat, extending his career-high point streak to seven-games. Reid Gardiner extended his league high point-streak to 14-games with a goal in the loss. Chris Collins notched his fifth straight multi-point game as well.
Cincinnati scored each of the first four goals getting two from both Jesse Schultz and Nate Mitton claiming a 4-0 lead heading into the final stages of the opening frame. Late in the period Tanner Sorenson netted his first of the night from Chris Collins, cutting the lead to 4-1 after the first.
Early in the second the K-Wing power play got on the board, cutting the lead to two. Reid Gardiner netted his 16th goal of the season, extending his league high-point streak to 14-games. After Gardiner's tally the Cyclones answered back with four consecutive goals swelling the lead to 8-2 late in the second period. With less than two minutes to go in the period Chris Collins intercepted a pass and stepped in from the blue line, putting a shot past Jonas Johansson to clip the lead to 8-3 after two.
In the third period Tanner Sorenson rounded out a hat trick scoring his sixth and seventh goals of the season, pulling the K-Wings within three. That would be as close as Kalamazoo got however, as the K-Wings fell 8-5.
Storm Phaneuf, making his K-Wing debut, stopped 18 of 26 shots in the loss, while Johansson stopped 14 of 19.
The K-Wings are back in action on Friday night as they host the Brampton Beast for the first home game of 2019.
Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.
