Forward James Phelan Joins Steelheads from Texas

BOISE, Idaho - Forward James Phelan has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads by the Texas Stars (AHL) ahead of tonight's game in Tulsa, Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Saturday.

Phelan, 21, played 27 games with AHL Texas in his rookie season, totaling three goals and two assists for five points. The Laval, Que., native made his professional debut on October 5 and scored his first professional goal on October 13. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defenseman finished his junior career in 2017-18 between the Victoriaville Tigers (QMJHL) and Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL), tallying 33 goals and 41 assists for 74 points through 64 games. In 321 career QMJHL games, Phelan posted 86 goals and 105 assists for 191 points.

The Steelheads open a two-game road weekend against the Tulsa Oilers tonight from BOK Center.

