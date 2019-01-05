Royals Absorb 2-1 OT Loss at Manchester
January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Manchester, NH - Andrew D'Agostini denied 33 shots, but Nic Pierog scored twice, including the winner at 1:27 of overtime, to lift Manchester Monarchs past the Reading Royals, 2-1, Saturday at SNHU Arena. Pierog tied the game with six minutes to go.
Alex Roos scored the game's opening tally with fewer than five minutes left in the first, giving the rookie seven goals this season (all in the last month). He has scored in four of the last five contests.
Andrew D'Agostini denied nine shots in the first and 12 more in the second, keeping Reading ahead by a goal into the third period. He is 4-0-1-0 this campaign. Charles Williams bested the Royals and tied a season high with 40 saves.
Before allowing the goals to Pierog, the Royals shutout streak lasted 114 minutes, including the shutout Friday vs. Norfolk.
The Royals are back at home on Wed., Jan. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack, featuring a postgame player autograph session pres. by Rieck's Printing. Tickets are $5 on college night! Visit http://bit.ly/Jan9College and enter a valid college email address to access.
Reading outshot Manchester, 21-9, in the first (most shots in a period by Reading this season) and Roos scored the first goal of the game with 4:32 left. Josh MacDonald coaxed a turnover and dealt to Chris McCarthy. The center pushed it off Williams' right pad and it jolted free to the left post. Roos stepped in and punched in his seventh of the season.
Pierog's turn-around shot from the right circle evened the game with 6:07 left in the third. Cory Ward assisted. He won the game by retrieving a centering pass from Ward and spinning it top shelf past D'Agostini.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2019
- Nailers Steal the Throne in Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- South Carolina Cools off Solar Bears for 20th Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Frustrations Continue in Greenville After 4-1 Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- GAME RECAP: Atlanta Heavily Outshoots Florida But Falls to the Everblades 7-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Absorb 2-1 OT Loss at Manchester - Reading Royals
- IceMen Tie Weekend Series with Newfoundland - Jacksonville IceMen
- Mariners Throw It Back with a Win - Maine Mariners
- Monarchs Win Third Straight with 2-1 Overtime Victory over Reading - Manchester Monarchs
- O'Brien Notches Hat Trick in 5-1 Win - Newfoundland Growlers
- Forward James Phelan Joins Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Joe Cannata Returns to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Netminder Phaneuf Joins K-Wings in Cincinnati - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - January 5 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Melanson Return to Mariners from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Goalie Ben Halford Rejoins the Mavs - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Everblades Host Gladiators to Wrap up Three-Game Series - Florida Everblades
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, January 5 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Closes Three-Game Set Tonight vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day: Wings Head to Cincinnati for Saturday Night Matchup - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Reading Eyes Weekend Sweep at Manchester - Reading Royals
- Oilers Blank Americans 2-0 - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 3-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Defeat the Thunder 3-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Knock off Thunder, 3-1 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.