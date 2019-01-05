Solar Bears Fall to Stingrays, 2-1

January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (16-14-3-0) fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (20-13-1-0) by a 2-1 score in the first of two weekend meetings between the two clubs on Saturday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

The Stingrays opened the scoring when Patrick Gaul beat Corbin Boes on a breakaway goal at 8:44 of the first period.

Jonathan Charbonneau knocked in a Kevin McKernan rebound at 13:13 to put South Carolina up by two goals.

Cody Donaghey got the Solar Bears on the board at 10:13 of the second period after batting the loose puck over the arm of Angus Redmond during a scramble in the crease for the defenseman's eighth of the season.

Boes took the loss with 21 saves on 23 shots against; Redmond picked up the victory for South Carolina with 31 stops on 32 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Angus Redmond - SC

2) Jonathan Charbonneau - SC

3) Patrick Gaul - SC

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears square off against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m. as the team continues Florida Hockey Weekend, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. The Solar Bears will host a college hockey game between the UCF Knights and USF Bulls following the ECHL game against the Stingrays - fans who purchase a ticket to the Solar Bears game also gain entry to the UCF vs. USF game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to Sunday's game. Sunday's game is also a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.