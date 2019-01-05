Fuel Come up Short During Third Period in Fort Wayne
January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
FORT WAYNE, INDIANA - The Indy Fuel (18-16-0-0) lost the second of the five games that will be played against the Fort Wayne Komets in January (18-14-0-1) at Allen Country War Memorial Coliseum in front of 7,441 people Saturday night. Fort Wayne's Justin Hodgman, Mason Baptista and Shawn Sydlowski combined for three goals in the first and second period.
Quentin Shore tallied his seventh goal of the season halfway through the second period off a rebound chance from Dimitry Ospiov who took the shot deep from the right circle. Shore tapped in the puck after bouncing after Fort Wayne goaltender Zachary Fucale's shoulder to tighten the closest lead the Fuel had at 3-2. Both goaltenders would prove to be solid with Fucale shutting the door on some chances and Matt Tomkins standing his ground to keep the final score 3-2.
Hodgman opened up the scoring for the game after receiving a pass from Taylor Crunk who was met by Osipov at center ice. Hodgman rocketed the puck from the left circle just out of reach of defensemen Robert Powers and over glove of Tomkins.
The Komets took the first lead of the night when Jake Kamrass battled it out with Osipov behind the Fuel net before wrapping it around to the crease where Baptista was waiting to capitalize on a shot at 13:23 in the first.
Not long after, Brett Welychka got the Fuel on the board while receiving a pass from Zach Miskovic swiftly rotated his stick to deflect the shot past Fucale at 16:25 in the first.
Sydlowski had a wrist shot from the right circle at 4:01 in the second to bring Fort Wayne's final goal total to three.
The Fuel continued to impress with their penalty kill skills holding Fort Wayne 0-for-5 on their power play but fell short on their own, coming up also 0-for-5.
Both goaltenders showed strong performances tonight with Fucale and Tomkins each having 25 saves. The Komets outshot the Fuel 28 to 27.
The Fuel return to home ice to battle the Kansas City Mavricks Tuesday night on January 8th for a 7:05 puck drop at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2019
- Swamp Rabbits Rocket to Powerful Victory on Nickelodeon Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Sorenson Nets Hat Trick as K-Wings Fall 8-5 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Offensive Explosion Gives 'Blades 7-2 Win over Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Mavs Split Weekend Series with Rush, Fall 4-1 Saturday - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cyclones Explode for Eight in Throwback Weekend Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Solar Bears Fall to Stingrays, 2-1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Come up Short During Third Period in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Move Win Streak to Five in 4-2 Win over Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Fluky Bounce Does Oilers in against Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Salhany's Overtime Tally Gives Thunder 5-4 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Steal the Throne in Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- South Carolina Cools off Solar Bears for 20th Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Frustrations Continue in Greenville After 4-1 Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- GAME RECAP: Atlanta Heavily Outshoots Florida But Falls to the Everblades 7-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Absorb 2-1 OT Loss at Manchester - Reading Royals
- IceMen Tie Weekend Series with Newfoundland - Jacksonville IceMen
- Mariners Throw It Back with a Win - Maine Mariners
- Monarchs Win Third Straight with 2-1 Overtime Victory over Reading - Manchester Monarchs
- O'Brien Notches Hat Trick in 5-1 Win - Newfoundland Growlers
- Forward James Phelan Joins Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Joe Cannata Returns to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Netminder Phaneuf Joins K-Wings in Cincinnati - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - January 5 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Melanson Return to Mariners from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Goalie Ben Halford Rejoins the Mavs - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Everblades Host Gladiators to Wrap up Three-Game Series - Florida Everblades
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, January 5 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Closes Three-Game Set Tonight vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day: Wings Head to Cincinnati for Saturday Night Matchup - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Reading Eyes Weekend Sweep at Manchester - Reading Royals
- Oilers Blank Americans 2-0 - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 3-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Defeat the Thunder 3-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Knock off Thunder, 3-1 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.