South Carolina Cools off Solar Bears for 20th Win

January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - Two first period goals were enough for the South Carolina Stingrays (20-13-1-0) to pick up their 20th win of the 2018-19 season Saturday night, defeating the Orlando Solar Bears (16-14-3-0) by a final score of 2-1 at the Amway Center.

It was the fourth victory over the Solar Bears this season for South Carolina, with all four coming on the road in Orlando. The two teams meet up for the final time during the regular season at the Amway Center on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Goaltender Angus Redmond was named the first star of the game after stopping 31 shots and holding Orlando down for most of the night, while forwards Patrick Gaul and Jonathan Charbonneau each got on the board with goals in the first period for South Carolina.

Gaul got out to a breakaway and scored his fifth goal of the season with a wrist shot over the blocker of Orlando goaltender Corbin Boes on the Rays' second shot of the game at 8:44 of the first. Josh Gratton sprung Gaul free and picked up the first assist, while forward Tim Harrison earned the second helper, his 10th point of the season. Gratton has earned assists in both of his first two games with South Carolina.

Then Charbonneau knocked home a rebound with a backhand shot in front of the Orlando net after an initial chance on goal by defenseman Kevin McKernan at 13:13. Grant Besse picked up the second assist on the play, which made it 2-0 South Carolina.

Orlando got one back in the middle frame when Cody Donaghey put home a rebound in front of the Stingrays' goal to make it 2-1 at 10:13.

The strike was the lone puck to find its way past Redmond in the game, who otherwise was excellent and earned his second win since being reassigned to South Carolina by the Anaheim Ducks.

After being outshot during the first two periods, the Stingrays outshot Orlando 9-7 in the third and held the Solar Bears off the board to seal the victory.

Neither team was able to score on the power play during the contest with Orlando finishing 0-for-4 and South Carolina ending at 0-for-5.

Boes made 21 saves for the Solar Bears in a losing effort as Orlando had the edge in shots during the contest, 32-23.

The Stingrays finish off their three-in-three weekend of games on Sunday afternoon in Orlando at 1:30 p.m.

South Carolina is back at home Friday night to face the Atlanta Gladiators on Wizarding World Night at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

To bring your group to the game and save, call the Stingrays Front Office during business hours at 843-744-2248! For single game tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.