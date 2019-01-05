Swamp Rabbits Rocket to Powerful Victory on Nickelodeon Night

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Cushioned by three goals within one minute and 40 seconds, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits overwhelmed the Worcester Railers in the two teams' first-ever matchup 4-1 on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

As a result of the win, the Swamp Rabbits have jumped the Norfolk Admirals in the standings, and are within two points of the Orlando Solar Bears for fourth in the division standings.

Thomas Ebbing, Chris Izmirlian and Garrett Milan scored in rapid succession to take the game from a 1-1 tie, which it had been since the 2:36 mark of the second period, to a convincing 4-1 win.

Ebbing pounced on a turnover by Woody Hudson deep in his own defensive zone and snapped a shot over a surprised Evan Buitenhuis for the eventual GWG. On the ensuing faceoff, just 12 seconds later, Izmirlian was sent on a breakaway by Jake Bolton's stretch pass, and he converted on a backhander to extend the lead to two.

Milan's goal, his first in the ECHL, was into an empty net.

The Swamp Rabbits took control of the game starting with the second period, while trailing 1-0, they outshot the Railers 18-8 in the middle frame. Quick passing led to Bolton's tally, his seventh of the season on an assist from Kevin Miller, to tie the game at one.

Chris Nell did his part in the win in a second star-worthy performance with 20 saves. Nell made his best stop in the first period on Barry Almeida in the midst of a 2-on-1 break which could have extended Worcester's lead to 2-0 at the time.

His only blemish came on an early power play for the visitors. A success rate at just over 11% on the season, dead last in the ECHL, did not stop the Railers' power play from coming through. Alex Vanier rocketed a one-timer from the point to open the scoring.

It was the second time that the Railers have dropped a 4-1 decision, and have only scored three goals in their last three games.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits remain home Sunday for Autism Day, a game tailored to those on the autism spectrum and with sensory sensitive conditions. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

