Swamp Rabbits Rocket to Powerful Victory on Nickelodeon Night
January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Cushioned by three goals within one minute and 40 seconds, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits overwhelmed the Worcester Railers in the two teams' first-ever matchup 4-1 on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
As a result of the win, the Swamp Rabbits have jumped the Norfolk Admirals in the standings, and are within two points of the Orlando Solar Bears for fourth in the division standings.
Thomas Ebbing, Chris Izmirlian and Garrett Milan scored in rapid succession to take the game from a 1-1 tie, which it had been since the 2:36 mark of the second period, to a convincing 4-1 win.
Ebbing pounced on a turnover by Woody Hudson deep in his own defensive zone and snapped a shot over a surprised Evan Buitenhuis for the eventual GWG. On the ensuing faceoff, just 12 seconds later, Izmirlian was sent on a breakaway by Jake Bolton's stretch pass, and he converted on a backhander to extend the lead to two.
Milan's goal, his first in the ECHL, was into an empty net.
The Swamp Rabbits took control of the game starting with the second period, while trailing 1-0, they outshot the Railers 18-8 in the middle frame. Quick passing led to Bolton's tally, his seventh of the season on an assist from Kevin Miller, to tie the game at one.
Chris Nell did his part in the win in a second star-worthy performance with 20 saves. Nell made his best stop in the first period on Barry Almeida in the midst of a 2-on-1 break which could have extended Worcester's lead to 2-0 at the time.
His only blemish came on an early power play for the visitors. A success rate at just over 11% on the season, dead last in the ECHL, did not stop the Railers' power play from coming through. Alex Vanier rocketed a one-timer from the point to open the scoring.
It was the second time that the Railers have dropped a 4-1 decision, and have only scored three goals in their last three games.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits remain home Sunday for Autism Day, a game tailored to those on the autism spectrum and with sensory sensitive conditions. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits' celebratory huddle
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2019
- Swamp Rabbits Rocket to Powerful Victory on Nickelodeon Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Sorenson Nets Hat Trick as K-Wings Fall 8-5 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Offensive Explosion Gives 'Blades 7-2 Win over Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Mavs Split Weekend Series with Rush, Fall 4-1 Saturday - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cyclones Explode for Eight in Throwback Weekend Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Solar Bears Fall to Stingrays, 2-1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Come up Short During Third Period in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Move Win Streak to Five in 4-2 Win over Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Fluky Bounce Does Oilers in against Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Salhany's Overtime Tally Gives Thunder 5-4 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Steal the Throne in Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- South Carolina Cools off Solar Bears for 20th Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Frustrations Continue in Greenville After 4-1 Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- GAME RECAP: Atlanta Heavily Outshoots Florida But Falls to the Everblades 7-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Absorb 2-1 OT Loss at Manchester - Reading Royals
- IceMen Tie Weekend Series with Newfoundland - Jacksonville IceMen
- Mariners Throw It Back with a Win - Maine Mariners
- Monarchs Win Third Straight with 2-1 Overtime Victory over Reading - Manchester Monarchs
- O'Brien Notches Hat Trick in 5-1 Win - Newfoundland Growlers
- Forward James Phelan Joins Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Joe Cannata Returns to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Netminder Phaneuf Joins K-Wings in Cincinnati - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - January 5 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Melanson Return to Mariners from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Goalie Ben Halford Rejoins the Mavs - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Everblades Host Gladiators to Wrap up Three-Game Series - Florida Everblades
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, January 5 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Closes Three-Game Set Tonight vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day: Wings Head to Cincinnati for Saturday Night Matchup - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Reading Eyes Weekend Sweep at Manchester - Reading Royals
- Oilers Blank Americans 2-0 - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 3-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Defeat the Thunder 3-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Knock off Thunder, 3-1 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.