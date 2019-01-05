Joe Cannata Returns to Utah

January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Joe Cannata has returned to the Utah Grizzlies roster after a stint with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Cannata currently leads the ECHL with 4 shutouts on the season. He has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Week twice this season. He won for the week of October 12-14th to start the regular season as well as November 19th-25th, where he was in the middle of a streak of 3 consecutive shutouts.

Joe led the Colorado Eagles to the 2018 Kelly Cup Championship.

Cannata recently celebrated his 29th birthday on January 2nd. Cannata and the Grizzlies close a 5 game homestand on January 5th against the Wichita Thunder. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or by phone at 801-988-8000.

Grizzlies notes: In a separate roster move, defenseman Nolan De Jong has been loaned to the AHL'S San Jose Barracuda. De Jong has 1 goal and 8 assists for the Grizzlies in 22 games this season.

