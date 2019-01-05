Joe Cannata Returns to Utah
January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Joe Cannata has returned to the Utah Grizzlies roster after a stint with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Cannata currently leads the ECHL with 4 shutouts on the season. He has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Week twice this season. He won for the week of October 12-14th to start the regular season as well as November 19th-25th, where he was in the middle of a streak of 3 consecutive shutouts.
Joe led the Colorado Eagles to the 2018 Kelly Cup Championship.
Cannata recently celebrated his 29th birthday on January 2nd. Cannata and the Grizzlies close a 5 game homestand on January 5th against the Wichita Thunder. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or by phone at 801-988-8000.
Grizzlies notes: In a separate roster move, defenseman Nolan De Jong has been loaned to the AHL'S San Jose Barracuda. De Jong has 1 goal and 8 assists for the Grizzlies in 22 games this season.
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies goaltender Joe Cannata
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2019
- Forward James Phelan Joins Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Joe Cannata Returns to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Netminder Phaneuf Joins K-Wings in Cincinnati - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - January 5 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Melanson Return to Mariners from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Goalie Ben Halford Rejoins the Mavs - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Everblades Host Gladiators to Wrap up Three-Game Series - Florida Everblades
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, January 5 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Closes Three-Game Set Tonight vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day: Wings Head to Cincinnati for Saturday Night Matchup - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Reading Eyes Weekend Sweep at Manchester - Reading Royals
- Oilers Blank Americans 2-0 - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 3-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Defeat the Thunder 3-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Knock off Thunder, 3-1 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.