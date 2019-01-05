Cyclones Explode for Eight in Throwback Weekend Finale
January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (23-7-2-2) took down the Kalamazoo Wings, 8-5 on Saturday night, in front of 12,143 fans at U.S. Bank Arena. Forwards Nate Mitton, Jesse Schultz, and Alex Wideman each had a pair of goals, while forwards Pascal Aquin and Vas Glotov each netted lone markers.
It took Cincinnati only 1:47 to make the teddy bears rain down when Schultz took a pass from Wideman, pulled the puck around a defender, and launched a shot from the slot and in to put Cincinnati ahead, 1-0. Schultz was not done, as roughly three minutes later, he found a loose puck in the slot following a scrum in front of the net, and sent a backhander in to extend Cincinnati's lead to 2-0.
With 3:39 to play in the opening period, the Cyclones' lead was pushed to a field goal when Glotov won an offensive zone face-off to Mitton in the high slot, and he rifled in a shot past Kalamazoo goaltender Storm Phaneuf to give the Cyclones a 3-0 lead. Mitton struck again less than a minute later when he took a pass from Aquin on a 2-on-1 rush and tapped the puck in to put Cincinnati ahead, 4-0.
The Wings managed to get one back with 1:41 to play in the frame when Tanner Sorenson found the back of the net to cut the Kalamazoo deficit to 4-1 after the first.
After the Wings cut their deficit to 4-2 on a power play marker from Reid Gardner early in the first, the Cyclones continued their forward motion and received a power play marker of their own when Schultz sent a slap pass to Wideman who scored to put Cincinnati up, 5-2, 6:20 into the second.
The Cyclones tacked on goal number six 13 seconds late when Aquin lofted a shot from the blue line that floated in over the glove hand of Phaneuf to give Cincinnati a 6-2 edge. The offense kept coming, and at the 14:47 mark Cincinnati's lead became 7-2 when Schultz fed Wideman for the second time in the period for his 11thgoal on the season. Cincinnati capped off the four-goal period on a tally from Glotov with four minutes remaining in the frame to lift the 'Clones to an 8-2 lead.
The Wings cut the deficit to 8-3 at the 18:46 mark of the third, and continued to chip away at the lead with back-to-back goals from Sorenson in the first 9:40 minutes of the period to trim the Cyclones lead to 8-5. That is all the offense Kalamazoo was able to muster, as Cyclones goaltender Jonas Johansson was perfect in the final 10:20 to preserve Cincinnati's 8-5 win. The Cyclones outshot Kalamazoo, 26-15, with Johansson stopping 10 in the win. Cincinnati wraps up their four-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Utah Grizzles. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.
The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride!Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2019
- Swamp Rabbits Rocket to Powerful Victory on Nickelodeon Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Sorenson Nets Hat Trick as K-Wings Fall 8-5 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Offensive Explosion Gives 'Blades 7-2 Win over Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Mavs Split Weekend Series with Rush, Fall 4-1 Saturday - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cyclones Explode for Eight in Throwback Weekend Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Solar Bears Fall to Stingrays, 2-1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Come up Short During Third Period in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Move Win Streak to Five in 4-2 Win over Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Fluky Bounce Does Oilers in against Steelheads - Tulsa Oilers
- Salhany's Overtime Tally Gives Thunder 5-4 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Nailers Steal the Throne in Toledo - Wheeling Nailers
- South Carolina Cools off Solar Bears for 20th Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Frustrations Continue in Greenville After 4-1 Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- GAME RECAP: Atlanta Heavily Outshoots Florida But Falls to the Everblades 7-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Absorb 2-1 OT Loss at Manchester - Reading Royals
- IceMen Tie Weekend Series with Newfoundland - Jacksonville IceMen
- Mariners Throw It Back with a Win - Maine Mariners
- Monarchs Win Third Straight with 2-1 Overtime Victory over Reading - Manchester Monarchs
- O'Brien Notches Hat Trick in 5-1 Win - Newfoundland Growlers
- Forward James Phelan Joins Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Joe Cannata Returns to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Netminder Phaneuf Joins K-Wings in Cincinnati - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - January 5 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Melanson Return to Mariners from Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Goalie Ben Halford Rejoins the Mavs - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Everblades Host Gladiators to Wrap up Three-Game Series - Florida Everblades
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, January 5 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Closes Three-Game Set Tonight vs. Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day: Wings Head to Cincinnati for Saturday Night Matchup - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Reading Eyes Weekend Sweep at Manchester - Reading Royals
- Oilers Blank Americans 2-0 - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 3-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Defeat the Thunder 3-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Knock off Thunder, 3-1 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.