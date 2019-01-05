Cyclones Explode for Eight in Throwback Weekend Finale

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (23-7-2-2) took down the Kalamazoo Wings, 8-5 on Saturday night, in front of 12,143 fans at U.S. Bank Arena. Forwards Nate Mitton, Jesse Schultz, and Alex Wideman each had a pair of goals, while forwards Pascal Aquin and Vas Glotov each netted lone markers.

It took Cincinnati only 1:47 to make the teddy bears rain down when Schultz took a pass from Wideman, pulled the puck around a defender, and launched a shot from the slot and in to put Cincinnati ahead, 1-0. Schultz was not done, as roughly three minutes later, he found a loose puck in the slot following a scrum in front of the net, and sent a backhander in to extend Cincinnati's lead to 2-0.

With 3:39 to play in the opening period, the Cyclones' lead was pushed to a field goal when Glotov won an offensive zone face-off to Mitton in the high slot, and he rifled in a shot past Kalamazoo goaltender Storm Phaneuf to give the Cyclones a 3-0 lead. Mitton struck again less than a minute later when he took a pass from Aquin on a 2-on-1 rush and tapped the puck in to put Cincinnati ahead, 4-0.

The Wings managed to get one back with 1:41 to play in the frame when Tanner Sorenson found the back of the net to cut the Kalamazoo deficit to 4-1 after the first.

After the Wings cut their deficit to 4-2 on a power play marker from Reid Gardner early in the first, the Cyclones continued their forward motion and received a power play marker of their own when Schultz sent a slap pass to Wideman who scored to put Cincinnati up, 5-2, 6:20 into the second.

The Cyclones tacked on goal number six 13 seconds late when Aquin lofted a shot from the blue line that floated in over the glove hand of Phaneuf to give Cincinnati a 6-2 edge. The offense kept coming, and at the 14:47 mark Cincinnati's lead became 7-2 when Schultz fed Wideman for the second time in the period for his 11thgoal on the season. Cincinnati capped off the four-goal period on a tally from Glotov with four minutes remaining in the frame to lift the 'Clones to an 8-2 lead.

The Wings cut the deficit to 8-3 at the 18:46 mark of the third, and continued to chip away at the lead with back-to-back goals from Sorenson in the first 9:40 minutes of the period to trim the Cyclones lead to 8-5. That is all the offense Kalamazoo was able to muster, as Cyclones goaltender Jonas Johansson was perfect in the final 10:20 to preserve Cincinnati's 8-5 win. The Cyclones outshot Kalamazoo, 26-15, with Johansson stopping 10 in the win. Cincinnati wraps up their four-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Utah Grizzles. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

