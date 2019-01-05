Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Stingrays

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

PROMOTIONS:

Lightning Night - The Solar Bears host the first night of Florida Hockey Weekend, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson as the team hosts Lightning Night, celebrating the first year of its three-year affiliation agreement with the Tamp Bay Lightning. The game will include Lightning-themed in-game entertainment featuring Lightning mascot Thunderbug. Lightning-themed merchandise will also available for fans to purchase.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (16-13-3-0) take on the South Carolina Stingrays (19-13-1-0) for the sixth time this season in the 11-game head-to-head series. Orlando holds a 2-3-0-0 record against South Carolina this season through the first five games. Both Orlando and South Carolina have identical 2-2-1-0 records over their past five games.

LEADING THROUGH TWO SUITS BOTH TEAMS: Both Orlando and South Carolina have been among the more dominant teams in the ECHL when leading after two periods this season, as the Solar Bears have amassed a 12-0-0-0 record when leading after the game's first 40 minutes. The Stingrays have also been effective playing with the lead after two periods, as the team is 15-0-0-0.

OLSON HEATING UP: Rookie forward Trevor Olson is enjoying his strongest offensive stretch of the season. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward has recorded five points in his last eight games.

MCAULEY LEADS SOLAR BEARS AGAINST STINGRAYS: Colby McAuley enters tonight's game with the active team scoring lead against the Stingrays, with five points (3g-2a) in three games against South Carolina. The forward has recorded at least a point in every game he's played against the Stingrays this season, and notably tallied two goals, including the game-winner, in Orlando's 5-4 win over South Carolina on Oct. 15.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears square off against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m. as the team continues Florida Hockey Weekend, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. The Solar Bears will host a college hockey game between the UCF Knights and USF Bulls following the ECHL game against the Stingrays - fans who purchase a ticket to the Solar Bears game also gain entry to the UCF vs. USF game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to Sunday's game. Sunday's game is also a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

