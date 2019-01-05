Grizzlies Defeat the Thunder 3-1

West Valley City, Utah - Kevin Carr stopped 30 of 31 shots and Tim McGauley scored a power play goal with 1:12 left in the second period to give the Utah Grizzlies a 2-1 lead that they wouldn't relinquish as they defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-1 at Maverik Center on Friday night.

The Grizzlies scored first as Mike Economos got a great pass from Ryan Misiak 6:49 into the contest. It was Mike's first goal in the ECHL. With that goal, hundreds of pairs of socks were thrown on the ice. Over a thousand pair of socks were donated as part of "Knock Your Socks Off, Presented by Ford."

Wichita tied up the game 1-1 as Jesse Gabrielle scored his 7th goal on a breakaway. Later in the first period Ryan Van Stralen gets called for a slashing minor with 1:28 left in the 2nd. 16 seconds later, Tim McGauley scored his 10th goal of the season to give Utah a 2-1 lead.

It stayed 2-1 until late in the third period as Jack Walker scores his 2nd of the season to put the game on ice.

Ryan Walters had 2 assists on the game for the Grizzlies, who take over first place in the division with 42 standings points. They take over first from the Idaho Steelheads.

The Grizzlies have won each of the first 2 games of the 3 in the series. The series finale is Saturday night at Maverik Center. 7 pm Mountain time. You can catch the game on ESPN 700/ECHL.TV.

3 stars of the game

1. Kevin Carr (Utah) - 30 for 31 saves.

2. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 2nd period GWG.

3. Ryan Walters (Utah) - 2 assists.

