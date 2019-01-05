Mavs Split Weekend Series with Rush, Fall 4-1 Saturday
January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks and Rapid City Rush finished a two game weekend set on Saturday evening at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Special teams and clutch goaltending was the name of the game for the Rapid City Rush as they would come away with a hard fought 4-1 victory over the Mavericks to earn a split of the weekend series.
After a couple of unsuccessful Mavericks powerplays in the first period, the Rush would get the scoring started with a powerplay goal at 10:02 when a blast from the point by Riley Weselowski was redirected by Andrew Radjenovic into the back of Ben Halford's net. For Radjenovic, the leading scorer for the Rush, it was his sixteenth goal of the season. The rest of the period included a lot of puck pressure from the Mavericks in the Rush zone, but nothing to show for it.
Early in the second period, a penalty on Jordan Ernst for checking to the head would prove costly for the Mavericks as Tyler Poulsen scored his eighth of the year to give the Rush a 2-0 lead. The Mavericks would respond at 10:13 in the period when Mark Cooper found Greg Betzold in the middle of the offensive zone for a shorthanded goal with Neal Goff sitting in the box. The goal moved Betzold into double digit goals on the season with his tenth. The Mavericks had an extended 5 on 3 powerplay inside the seven minute mark of the period, but were unable to convert. As the period ended, the Mavericks held a sizeable lead in shots on goal (28-19), but the scoreboard read 2-1 in favor of Rapid City as the teams headed to the locker room one last time to regroup.
A disjointed third period had both teams spending time on special teams. Andrew Radjenovic scored his second of the evening on the powerplay at 13:12 to give the Rush a commanding 3-1 lead and Pierre-Luc Mercier would round out the scoring with an empty net goal with 1:15 remaining on the clock.
In a game in which no even strength goals were scored, the Mavericks would go scoreless in seven attempts on the powerplay, while the Rush were an impressive three for seven. For the Mavericks, it was only their second loss on home ice this season and they still boast an impressive 13-2-0-0 record at Silverstein Eye Center Arena.
The Mavericks travel to Indianapolis to take on the Fuel in a mid-week showdown on Wednesday before returning home for the much anticipated Mavericks History Weekend on Friday and Saturday. The feature event will be the number retirement of the #43 Sebastien Thinel on Saturday. Thinel's #43 will join Harry S. Truman's #33 as the only retired numbers for the Mavericks organization.
