Steelheads Move Win Streak to Five in 4-2 Win over Oilers
January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Idaho Steelheads (20-10-3) continued their recent run to five-straight wins thanks to a 4-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers (17-12-6) on Saturday night from BOK Center.
The opening period stayed tame compared to the recent Steelheads games, but a fight between Steelheads defenseman Keegan Kanzig and Oilers forward Mike McKee set the stage less than four minutes into the game. The Steelheads found life first on the scoreboard at 14:43 of the first period when forward Kyle Schempp found defenseman Ondrej Vala in the left circle for his first professional goal, getting the road side to a 1-0 lead.
The Steelheads jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period thanks to a power play tally by forward Reid Petryk on a rebound. However, the Oilers came back with two goals in less than one minute. At 8:48, Oilers forward Alex Globke answered and cut the lead in half, 2-1, and forward Adam Pleskach tipped a shot in the slot at 9:26 to draw the game level at 2-2.
A fortuitous bounce for the Steelheads lead to the go-ahead and deciding goal in the third period. At 13:37, Oilers netminder Devin Williams came out of his crease to play a puck that skipped to Petryk in the right circle for the open net, taking a 3-2 lead. Steelheads forward A.J. White helped ensure the win with an empty net goal at 19:58, sending the game to its 4-2 result.
Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (12-4-0) halted 44 of 46 shots in the win, while Williams (10-8-2) saved 26 of 29 shots in the loss. The Steelheads and Oilers finish their weekend on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 3:05 p.m. MT from BOK Center. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and ECHL TV.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7:10 p.m. to open a three-game series against the Toledo Walleye. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
