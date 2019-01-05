Fluky Bounce Does Oilers in against Steelheads
January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - A bad bounce off of the corner boards led to a late go-ahead goal as the Idaho Steelheads (20-10-3) knocked off the Tulsa Oilers (17-12-6) 4-2 Saturday at the BOK Center.
The first period saw few scoring chances from either side as both teams blocked several shots. The Steelheads jumped in front when Ondrej Vala sniped a shot past Devin Williams from the left circle. Idaho was unsuccessful on a single power play, while the Oilers went 0-for-2 on the man advantage.
Idaho made it 2-0 when Reid Petryk scooped up a rebound and snuck a shot into the Oilers net on his backhand for a power play tally. Tulsa started its comeback at 8:48 of the frame when Alex Globke slid a loose puck behind Tomas Sholl to put the Oilers on the board. 38 seconds later, Adam Pleskach deflected a shot from Adam Phillips into the Idaho net to tie the game at 2-2. The Oilers outshot the Steelheads 17-10 in the middle frame.
Petryk added his second goal of the game with 6:23 left in regulation to put Idaho ahead for good. The goal stemmed from a terrible carom for the Oilers on a Steelheads dump-in that bounced off of a piece of the corner boards back out in front. Petryk buried it into an open cage before Williams could scramble back into his crease. A.J. White added an empty net goal with two seconds left in the game. Sholl stopped 44 of 46 in the win.
Tulsa hosts Idaho against Sunday afternoon at 4:05pm on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center. Fans can take part in a postgame skate with the Oilers players following the game.
--
