ECHL Transactions - January 5
January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 5, 2019:
Adirondack:
Add Will Smith, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Shane Conacher, F placed on reserve
Delete Jakob Reichert, F placed on reserve
Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG [1/4]
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G loaned to Utica [1/4]
Cincinnati:
Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Johnson, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Marco Roy, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Ryan Siiro, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Sims, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Idaho:
Add James Phelan, F assigned by Texas
Kalamazoo:
Delete Chase Van Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)
Kansas City:
Add Ben Halford, G returned from loan to San Antonio
Delete Sam Barnett, G released as EBUG
Add Sam Barnett, G added as EBUG [1/4]
Maine:
Add Drew Melanson, F assigned by Hartford
Delete Vince Pedrie, D recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Manchester:
Add Drake Rymsha, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Justin Agosta, D activated from reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve
Delete Mario Puskarich, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)
Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve [1/4]
Delete Justin Agosta, D placed on reserve [1/4]
Newfoundland:
Add Maxim Mizyurin, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Cortese, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Rumble, D activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G loaned to Binghamton
Orlando:
Add Tayler Thompson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Corey Kalk, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Eiserman, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Chris Forney, D assigned by San Diego
Delete Bobby Watson, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Joe Cannata, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Nolan DeJong, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add John Muse, G activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve
