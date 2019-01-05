ECHL Transactions - January 5

January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 5, 2019:

Adirondack:

Add Will Smith, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Shane Conacher, F placed on reserve

Delete Jakob Reichert, F placed on reserve

Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG [1/4]

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G loaned to Utica [1/4]

Cincinnati:

Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Johnson, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Marco Roy, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Ryan Siiro, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Sims, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Idaho:

Add James Phelan, F assigned by Texas

Kalamazoo:

Delete Chase Van Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/5)

Kansas City:

Add Ben Halford, G returned from loan to San Antonio

Delete Sam Barnett, G released as EBUG

Add Sam Barnett, G added as EBUG [1/4]

Maine:

Add Drew Melanson, F assigned by Hartford

Delete Vince Pedrie, D recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Manchester:

Add Drake Rymsha, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Justin Agosta, D activated from reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Delete Mario Puskarich, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/30)

Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve [1/4]

Delete Justin Agosta, D placed on reserve [1/4]

Newfoundland:

Add Maxim Mizyurin, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Cortese, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Rumble, D activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G loaned to Binghamton

Orlando:

Add Tayler Thompson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Corey Kalk, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Eiserman, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Chris Forney, D assigned by San Diego

Delete Bobby Watson, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Joe Cannata, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Nolan DeJong, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add John Muse, G activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.