Netminder Phaneuf Joins K-Wings in Cincinnati
January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI. - The Kalamazoo Wings have signed goaltender Storm Phaneuf the team announced on Saturday afternoon.
Phaneuf, 23, joins the K-Wings after beginning the season with the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL. In seven games in Peoria the netminder posted a record of 6-0-1-0 with a 1.99 goals against average, and an .892 save percentage. Phaneuf appeared in five games with the Rapid City Rush last season posting a record of 1-3-0-0. The netminder is in his third professional season after playing junior hockey in the QMJHL and BCHL. He is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday night in Cincinnati and will wear #35.
