Oilers Blank Americans 2-0

January 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Tulsa, OK - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, were shutout by the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night by a score of 2-0 at the BOK Center.

The Oilers outshot the Americans 13 to 3 in the opening period. Tulsa put the game away in the second period scoring two goals in two and a half minutes with a power play and even strength goal. Former Americans defenseman Steve Kaunisto scored with the man-advantage which turned out to be the game winner.

Oilers goalie Devin Williams stopped all 31 shots he faced to earn the shutout. Americans goalie CJ Motte, who was the second-best player on the ice on Friday night stopped 36 of 38 shots. This was the fifth time the Americans have been shutout this season.

"We didn't get enough pressure on their goalie," said Americans forward Zach Pochiro. "It's frustrating that we can't put two solid games together."

The Americans return to action next Friday night at home against the Wichita Thunder. Tickets are on sale NOW at www.allenamericans.com

Three Stars:

1. TUL - D. Williams

2. TUL - S. Kaunisto

3. TUL - I. McNulty

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday, January 11th vs. Wichita

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

