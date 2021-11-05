Solar Bears Pick up Point in 6-5 OT Defeat to Admirals

NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears (2-2-1-0) built a 4-1 lead in the first period, and were led offensively by Aaron Luchuk's goal and two assists, but an elbowing penalty committed by the ECHL's leading scorer in overtime proved to be costly, as Darien Craighead scored with the man advantage to lift the Norfolk Admirals (5-2-0-0) past Orlando and deal the visitors a 6-5 defeat on Friday night at the Norfolk Scope.

1st Period

NOR Goal: Noah Corson (2) at 1:43. Assisted by Chris Ordoobodi and Karl El-Mir.

ORL Goal: Luke McInnis (1) at 7:03. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk.

ORL Goal: Canon Pieper (1) at 10:28. Assisted by Chad Duchesne and Nick Bligh.

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (5) at 17:19. Assisted by Andrew McLean and Luke McInnis.

ORL Goal: Luke Boka (1) at 19:24. Assisted by Fabrizio Ricci and Dylan Fitze.

SHOTS: ORL 12, NOR 16

2nd Period

NOR Goal: Alex Berardinelli (1) at 1:40. Assisted by Anthony Collins and Samuel Thibault.

NOR Goal: Anthony Gagnon (2) at 1:49. Assisted by Nick Schaus and Karl El-Mir.

ORL Goal: Ian Parker (1) [PP] at 6:46. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski and Aaron Luchuk.

NOR Goal: Noah Corson (3) at 16:53. Assisted by Anthony Gagnon and Alex Berardinelli.

SHOTS: ORL 7, NOR 15

3rd Period

NOR Goal: Carter Robertson (1) at 10:40. Assisted by Karl El-Mir and Noah Corson.

SHOTS: ORL 10, NOR 11

Overtime

NOR Goal: Darien Craighead (3) at 4:08. Assisted by Eric Williams and Daniel Brickley.

SHOTS: ORL 2, NOR 1

Goaltending

ORL: Alex Dubeau, 37-for-43

NOR: Dylan Wells, 8-for-12; Beck Warm, 18-for-19

NOTABLES:

Luchuk (5g-7a) and Michael Brodzinski (1g-4a) extended their season-opening point streaks to five games.

Luke Boka, Canon Pieper and Ian Parker all scored their first career ECHL goals.

The Solar Bears went 1-for-3 on the power play, and lead the ECHL with a 35.0% conversion rate following Friday's game.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

