Betzold Nets Two in Loss to Toledo

November 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - Two goals from Greg Betzold and three assists from newly-appointed Captain Justin Taylor was not enough for the Kalamazoo Wings (2-2-0-0) to overcome the Toledo Walleye (4-1-0-0) in a 6-4 loss Friday in front of a sold out crowd at Wings Event Center.

The first period started off slow with only 16 shots between the K-Wings and the Walleye. The lone goal came early, when Josh Dickinson deflected a Walleye shot 21 seconds into the game.

The teeter-totter began in the second period. Raymond Brice scored his first ECHL goal to level the score at 1-1 when he cashed in a rebound. Toledo responded a minute later with a goal from Marcus Vela to retake the lead. Erik Bradford had what looked like a short-handed goal waived off, as it was knocked in with a high stick. The K-Wings found the equalizer anyway when Betzold jammed in a loose puck with 1:11 left in the period. 31 seconds later, Toledo's Blake Hillman responded with a goal of his own to retake the lead heading into the second intermission.

The K-Wings came out hot in the third, scoring one minute into the frame when Jake Slaker picked off a clearing attempt and beat Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos. The stalemate didn't last long, as Dickinson scored his second of the game, followed close behind by another goal from TJ Hensick.

Betzold knocked a rebound out of mid-air to close the gap with his second goal of the night, but Matt Berry added some insurance to complete Toledo's 6-4 win.

Kalamazoo goaltender Jet Greaves stopped 32 of 38 Walleye shots in the loss.

The K-Wings hit the road for the first time this season Saturday in a rematch with the Walleye. The two teams drop the puck at 7:15 p.m. at Huntington Center in the third of nine meetings this season. Kalamazoo returns home Saturday, Nov. 13 for Military Appreciation Night at 7:00 p.m. against the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center. The first 1,000 fans will receive a red, white and blue K-Wings hat.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.