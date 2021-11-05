Oilers Announce Rescheduled Game Date
November 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers and BOK Center announced on Friday that the Oct. 30 game against the Kansas City Mavericks that was postponed has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15
All tickets purchased for the game on Oct. 30 will be honored for the game on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Season ticket holders will use game one (Oct. 30) when entering the game on Wednesday, Dec. 15
Fans can call and text the team at 918-632-7825 with questions or concerns.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
