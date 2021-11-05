Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM
November 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Wichita Thunder tonight, in the first game of a two-game road swing. The Americans are 1-1-2 this season. Wichita is 1-3-0, having dropped three straight games since an opening night win in Allen.
ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:
PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST
PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST
WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV
LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7
ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Next Home Game: Saturday, November 13th vs Kansas City, 7:05 pm. TICKETS
ABOUT LAST GAME:
Allen, Texas - The Americans dropped a second straight overtime game to the Utah Grizzlies. Allen blew a 4-0 lead, giving up four unanswered goals, that included the game tying goal at 11:11 of the final frame. It was the third loss for the Americans on a four-game homestand.
Points Leaders Against Wichita: Spencer Asuchak, Eric Roy, and Jack Combs lead the way for the Americans against the Thunder. Each have three points. Ryan Lohin has two goals in two games against the Thunder. Alex Gravel (Released) had the only win between the pipes.
Eric Roy Returns from Injury: Americans defenseman Eric Roy will make his return to the Allen lineup tonight after missing both games last weekend due to a lower body injury. Roy had three points to lead the way opening weekend.
COMPARING ALLEN AND WICHITA:
ALLEN AMERICANS:
HOME: 1-1-2
AWAY: 0-0-0
OVERALL: 1-1-2
Last 1-1-2
ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:
Goals: (3) Jack Combs
Assists: (3) Spencer Asuchak and Jack Combs
Points: (6) Jack Combs
+/-: (+1) Philip Beaulieu,
PIM: (9) Ryan Lohin
WICHITA THUNDER:
HOME: 0-2-0
AWAY: 1-1-0
OVERALL: 1-3-0
Last 10: 1-3-0
WICHITA THUNDER TEAM LEADERS:
Goals: (4) Peter Crinella
Assists: (5) Matteo Gennaro
Points: (7) Matteo Gennaro
+/-: (+2) Stephen Johnson
PIM: (14) Garrett Schmitz
Images from this story
|
Ryan Lohin of the Allen Americans in the faceoff circle
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 5, 2021
- Royals Visit Trois-Rivières for First-Ever Meeting - Reading Royals
- Lions Face First Game against the Royals Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Redmond Stops 31, Mavericks Shutout Nailers - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Hosts Rapid City, November 5, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals: November 4, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades and Maine Square off for First Time - Florida Everblades
- Gladiators Open Weekend with Tilt against Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Slip in 2-1 Loss to Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Get First Home Ice Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Heartlanders Receive Rookie Contributions, Cyclones Win, 5-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.