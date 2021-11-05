Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Wichita Thunder tonight, in the first game of a two-game road swing. The Americans are 1-1-2 this season. Wichita is 1-3-0, having dropped three straight games since an opening night win in Allen.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: Saturday, November 13th vs Kansas City, 7:05 pm. TICKETS

ABOUT LAST GAME:

Allen, Texas - The Americans dropped a second straight overtime game to the Utah Grizzlies. Allen blew a 4-0 lead, giving up four unanswered goals, that included the game tying goal at 11:11 of the final frame. It was the third loss for the Americans on a four-game homestand.

Points Leaders Against Wichita: Spencer Asuchak, Eric Roy, and Jack Combs lead the way for the Americans against the Thunder. Each have three points. Ryan Lohin has two goals in two games against the Thunder. Alex Gravel (Released) had the only win between the pipes.

Eric Roy Returns from Injury: Americans defenseman Eric Roy will make his return to the Allen lineup tonight after missing both games last weekend due to a lower body injury. Roy had three points to lead the way opening weekend.

COMPARING ALLEN AND WICHITA:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 1-1-2

AWAY: 0-0-0

OVERALL: 1-1-2

Last 1-1-2

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: (3) Jack Combs

Assists: (3) Spencer Asuchak and Jack Combs

Points: (6) Jack Combs

+/-: (+1) Philip Beaulieu,

PIM: (9) Ryan Lohin

WICHITA THUNDER:

HOME: 0-2-0

AWAY: 1-1-0

OVERALL: 1-3-0

Last 10: 1-3-0

WICHITA THUNDER TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: (4) Peter Crinella

Assists: (5) Matteo Gennaro

Points: (7) Matteo Gennaro

+/-: (+2) Stephen Johnson

PIM: (14) Garrett Schmitz

