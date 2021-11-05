Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals: November 5, 2021

NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears (2-2-0-0) will attempt to earn a split of their two-game road series with the Norfolk Admirals (4-2-0-0) tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. This is the final road game at Norfolk for the 2021-22 season for the Solar Bears; all remaining six games against the Admirals will be played in Orlando.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Goaltender Alex Dubeau, signed earlier this week to an ECHL Standard Player Contract, is expected to get the start tonight and will make his Solar Bears debut. Dubeau went 16-4-5 last season with South Carolina, posting a 2.84 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. This will be his first-ever action against the Admirals in his three years of professional hockey.

Michael Brodzinski's power-play goal on Thursday gives him 30 career points earned with the man advantage, moving him into a tie for second place with Denver Manderson on the franchise list, and just three back of matching Eric Faille for first place. Aaron Luchuk's assist on Brodzinski's goal gives the forward 25 power-play points in his Solar Bears career, moving him into a four-way tie with Chris LeBlanc, Nolan Valleau and Blake Kessel for fifth in team history.

Defenseman Daniel Brickley leads the Admirals in scoring with eight points (3g-5a) in five games, and is tied for the ECHL scoring lead among defensemen.

Drake Berehowsky enters today's game two wins shy of 200 career ECHL coaching victories, all with the Solar Bears. His 198 wins are the most by a head coach in team history.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

