Manifest Distilling Named Official Craft Distillery of the Icemen

November 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that Manifest Distilling is now the Official Craft Distillery of the Jacksonville Icemen.

Manifest Distilling is located one block from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, making it a perfect pregame destination for Icemen fans heading to the game. In addition, Manifest Distilling beverages will be available in the Icemen's VIP Room, luxury suites and the Center Ice Club Bar located inside the arena.

"We are thrilled to be able to enter into a partnership with our neighbor, Manifest Distilling for our upcoming All-Star and Fifth Anniversary season," said Icemen President, Bob Ohrablo. "Fans will have a great pregame venue to visit prior to the games, and will have access to Manifest products and beverages at the arena. We also look forward to several exciting events that Manifest Distilling will host that will provide an opportunity for all of our partners and other community leaders to connect."

Manifest Distilling is Downtown Jacksonville's only full-scale organic distillery, located in the heart of the Sports District, committed to the resurgence of independent, American craftsmanship and believe that excellence comes with patience and commitment.

"We are beyond excited to be partnering up with a sports organization that puts so much value in the local community," said David Cohen, President of Manifest Distilling. "The Jacksonville Icemen truly have the right approach to building a team with a community and it aligns perfectly with our core values."

Manifest Distilling is located at 960 East Forsyth St., Jacksonville, FL 32202. The Cocktail Room at Manifest Distilling's hours are Wednesday-Thursday, 2-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, visit www.manifestdistilling.com.

--

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

